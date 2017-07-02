‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Keeps A Secret, A New Mob Boss, Steve Burton Staying For A While

General Hospital spoilers suggest many shockers are coming to Port Charles soon. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will pay a visit to a specialist to learn why she is having serious problems. There are also hints that someone unexpected will take over Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) role as the PC mob boss. There are bound to be many things to look forward to in GH.

A New Mob Boss Surfaces

Sonny decided to finally leave mob life behind after what happened in Puerto Rico. It’s not going to be an easy journey, and he is going to face major setbacks as he finds a way to leave his old life behind. Spoilers suggest the person who will take over Sonny’s territory and role as the mob boss in Port Charles would be none other than Ava.

Ava might be injured and disheartened at the moment but General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest she is going to find the strength to fight. In fact, she will step up and take over Sonny’s role as the mob boss. Carly already hinted someone is going to take Sonny’s place as the boss should he decide to quit.

Sam Struggles

Sam has serious mental problems, and she will be due for a consultation. Jason will actually be with her. However, General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny will ask him for some help and Sam needs to face the doctor alone. When Sam learns his husband needs to run off to help Sonny, she will be irritated. Spoilers suggest Sam will tell the doctor something is wrong with her although it remains to be seen if she is going to confess everything to the physician.

Sonny gets a shocking request from an even more surprising source. Fill in the blanks with an all-new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/k1HVQlk6Qk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 28, 2017

When Jason asks Sam how the consultation went, she is going to lie to him. It seems like Sam will continue to pretend she is still sane even when she is going mental. In the next weeks, the lines between reality and imagination will be blurry for some. General Hospital spoilers suggest she is going to confuse the Sonny taunting her in her head as the real Sonny. Sam’s unhinged mind will also lead to the appearance of two Jasons -stone cold Jason with Steve Burton’s face and the current Jason.

Burton Back in General Hospital

There were prior rumors on several comebacks in General Hospital. When it was announced Steve Burton will be back, there have been many speculations. Billy Miller, who currently plays the role of Jason, was rumored to be on his way out of the ABC Soap. Nothing has been said about Miller’s contract yet but Steve Burton opened up about his upcoming appearance in General Hospital.

Burton will be a central figure in Sam’s deteriorating mental state. While some spoilers suggest he will exist only in Sam’s confused mind, the actor confirmed he is going to be in General Hospital “for a while.” The actor kept mum on what will happen next on the soap but he teased there will be more surprises soon. He also expressed excitement over his return to the soap which has been his home for a long time.

More General Hospital Spoilers

Snap out of it! Watch Nina fall a few steps back, in her quest to move on with her life, right now on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/gEGfkk95Pw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 30, 2017

The week of July 3 is going to be a short one for General Hospital. Next week, Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) will hear from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) right after she signs the divorce papers. Even after everything that happened, Nina will still be thrilled to have heard from the guy she loves. The Quartermaine wedding which will kick off on the week of July 10 and General Hospital spoilers suggest this affair might bring some old faces back in PC.

NEXT WEEK ON #GH… it gets harder to avoid the truth after you seek help from a professional. pic.twitter.com/zkcXcsEPME — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]