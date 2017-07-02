Calvin Harris, Katy Perry Collaboration: Taylor Swift’s Enemies Star In ‘Feels’ Music Video

Calvin Harris and Katy Perry used to have bad blood with one another. Both musicians also had bad blood with Taylor Swift. Now they’re putting aside their differences for Calvin Harris’ new song “Feels,” which also features Pharrell Williams and Big Sean. Calvin Harris dropped his trippy new video for “Feels” earlier this week. Fans expected a diss track since it features vocals by Swift’s archnemesis Katy Perry. The lyrics hint towards his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

In the new music video for Calvin Harris’ biggest star-studded collaboration yet, Katy Perry does away with her platinum pixie haircut for a yellow wig and a matching floral print dress. She’s seen laying in the grass and flashing her legs. The music video itself is very psychedelic in style. The intro even sounds like something from The Flaming Lips or MGMT. Also featured in the music video is singer Pharrell Williams rocking out in a rowboat and Big Sean rapping alongside a bunch of colorful parrots.

Calvin Harris rarely appears in his music videos. But, even he showed up in a Hawaiian shirt, mustache, and glasses as he strums along to the beat, reports TIME. Check out the music video for yourself below.

The “Feels” music video was directed by Emil Nava. It’s the latest song off Calvin Harris’ latest album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which dropped on Friday, June 30. It also includes his new singles “Slide” with Migos and Frank Ocean, and “Rollin” with Future and Khalid.

Katy Perry decided to appear in the music video after ending her rift with Taylor Swift just weeks ago. Calvin Harris apologized for his Twitter storm against the singer-songwriter in his interview with British GQ. Perry and Harris were in a Twitter feud in 2011 after he pulled out of her UK shows. According to the Daily Mail, Harris was scheduled to open for some of Perry’s shows but cancelled at the last minute after he was unhappy with the set arrangements.

“Calvin Harris will NOT be joining in on the fun and has CANCELLED last minute,” Perry tweeted to her fans.

“Sorry to all who wanted to see me with Katy,” Harris then tweeted, “her team suddenly moved the goalposts and I was to appear on stage with no production.”

“The goalpost seems to be perfectly fine for New Young Pony Club, Yelle, Robyn, Marina & The Diamonds, to name a few,” Perry added. “Or how about Janelle Monae and her 16 piece band… It’s fine, I’m used to you cancelling on me, it’s become ur staple! [SIC]”

“It would have looked s***, sounded s*** — trust me, you would have been more disappointed SEEING the show than u are with me cancelling,” Harris further explained.

He then apologized to the singer and their fans. Harris then said that concert goers will have a good time regardless of his appearance.

“Her show is AWESOME, you’ll have an amazing time without me. I’m really sorry @katyperry I’m just upset because I really wanted to play but ur team made it impossible.”

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris made amends over the years. Maybe their drama with Taylor Swift is what drove them together. The DJ went into a Twitter storm after it was reported that Swift collaborated on his hit single “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna. He claimed that her team was trying to take credit for the song, which he wrote everything but the lyrics. Harris then dragged Perry into his feud.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris tweeted at the time. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Katy Perry then followed up with a GIF of Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shrugging, hinting that she agreed with him.

What are your thoughts on Calvin Harris’ collaboration with Katy Perry? Do you think the two musicians came together because of their history with Taylor Swift? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Images by Ian Gavan/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella]