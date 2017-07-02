Kris Jenner Ends Feud With Caitlyn Jenner For New Reality TV Payday

Kris Jenner and her ex-spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, are reportedly putting all their negative feelings aside and calling a truce. The pair, who were married for over 20 years before Caitlyn transitioned into a woman and was still Bruce Jenner, are said to be teaming up for a big reality TV payday.

According to Radar Online, Kris Jenner has agreed to put the past behind her and work with Caitlyn Jenner yet again. Caitlyn is said to be desperate to get back on television with a new reality TV series since I Am Cait was cancelled by E!. Caitlyn has now reportedly enlisted her ex-wife to help her find a network and a show that works and will make them both money.

Sources reveal that Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner have been working together on ideas for a new show, and that Cait has been “encouraged” to pitch the ideas to E! and Bravo in hopes of landing a new reality TV series. Kris is said to be helping Caitlyn, and the two have allegedly already signed agreements promising that they will not talk badly about one another on their television shows. In addition, if Kris and the Kardashian family were to appear on the show, the deal could be very profitable for both sides.

Kris Jenner’s change of heart towards Caitlyn Jenner comes just days after the reality TV “momager” was allegedly seen holding hands with David Foster, and the two have an eerie connection. Foster, 67, used to be married to Linda Thompson, who is the mother of Caitlyn Jenner’s two sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner. If Kris and David are starting a romantic relationship it will be the second time that Kris has hooked up with one of Linda’s ex-husbands.

David Foster has also previously been married to Yolanda Hadid, who is the mother of Kendall Jenner’s close friends, Bella and Gigi Hadid. Now, he may have moved on to Kris Jenner, who most recently was dating Corey Gamble. However, rumors of a Jenner and Gamble split have been circulating for weeks.

What are your thoughts on Kris Jenner working with Caitlyn Jenner on a new reality TV project?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images ]