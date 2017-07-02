Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexuality Comes With Its Share Of Downsides

Emily Ratajkowski is not afraid to express herself sexually. She often takes to Instagram to post topless and nude photos. She still suffices Instagram’s strict non-nude policy by giving the important bits covered up. Emily Ratajkowski, an opinionated feminist, recently said that she’s proud of her sexuality. She doesn’t intend to change anytime soon. She’s been criticized for showing off too much skin on social media. But she’s not bothered by what the critics have to say about her. Unfortunately, her smoldering sexuality has cost her an acting career.

Emily Ratajkowski is gracing the cover of Glamour UK‘s August 2017 issue. She believes that only certain women are allowed to be feminists. The type of women Rajatkowski is referring to is the ones who stay covered up at all times. Once again, Ratajkowski is speaking out about women’s rights, gender equality, and sexuality in her latest cover story with Glamour UK.

“To start saying that certain people need to have a license to be a feminist is insane,” she told the publication. “Emma Watson said feminism isn’t some kind of tool to beat other women with, it’s supposed to be a freedom of choice.”

Emily Ratajkowski claims that she wants to encourage other young women to express their sexuality. According to her, there’s no wrong way to do it.

“I believe in sexuality,” Ratajkowski explained. “I think it’s a wonderful thing, and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked.”

That doesn’t mean that she will take on every “bikini girl” role she’s been offered. Emily Ratajkowski has been typecast in films. She’s having a difficult time getting her acting career started. But Ratajkowski remains hopeful about her career. She’s fortunate to do modeling, and that she doesn’t have to worry about finding other ways to make money. However, Ratajkowski claims that being sexual can have its share of downsides. She desperately wants to prove that she’s more than just a pretty face.

Emily Ratajkowski is also gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Australia. She spoke to that magazine about the backlash she received for her oversexualized selfies and photo shoots. She also admitted the reason why she can’t score acting gigs. It’s because her “boobs are too big.” She doesn’t think her natural features should hold her back. It also doesn’t mean she’s not smart or talented.

What are your thoughts on Emily Ratajkowski? What do you think is the real reason why she’s having trouble scoring acting gigs in Hollywood? Do you think it’s because she’s seen as a bikini girl? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]