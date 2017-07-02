Lady Gaga Blames Adults For Cyberbullies: ‘We Are Responsible’

People of all walks of life experience bullying on some level and Lady Gaga is no different, but the pop superstar now reveals that she puts that kind of hate in its proper perspective. As the Joanne artist opens up about her own experiences with cyberbullying, she inspires her fans to rise above the spite in their own lives.

Lady Gaga Says She’s Consistently Dismayed By The Behavior Of Internet Trolls

While some celebrities may not take the time to peruse the comments on their social media posts, People reports that Lady Gaga does look and she’s very often bothered by what she reads. The singer realizes she doesn’t have to read the comments, but she feels it’s important to keep an eye on the way her fans (and her critics) are interacting with one another.

“It’s important to me to see, yes, there is a volume of people that can be negative on the Internet that I see on my timeline,” said Ms. Gaga. “But the truth is, I never have to meet any of those people.”

Lady Gaga goes on to explain that negativity has reached an all time high in our society, especially with the way the internet is used to spread hate and jealousy. While we all experience hate from internet trolls, the Joanne artist says it’s hardest on younger teens and pre-teens, because they have no safe haven. Whether online or in school, today’s children seem to be experiencing a double dose of bullying.

Like a summer peach ???? jus juicin' xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #rehearsal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Lady Gaga Blames Adults For Creating A Darker Reality

Speaking about bullying in both the physical and the cyber worlds, Lady Gaga says current adult generations have to accept responsibility for creating the status quo. According to Refinery 29, the music artist feels that the world has changed in recent years, pointing out that people weren’t always so unkind and hateful.

“We have to acknowledge that that isn’t just the way it is; that it’s different than the way it used to be, and that we are responsible: We are the adults, and we are responsible for changing that,” says Lady Gaga.

The Joanne artist is doing her part to make the world a better place. Partnering with her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, the pop star runs the Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization intended to help younger generations feel empowered. Recently, Born This Way Foundation has collaborated with Staples for Students to promote greater positivity in schools.

Dropped by @starbucks today to treat everyone to one of my #CupsOfKindness drinks supporting @btwfoundation! $.25 from each one sold through 6/19 is donated to the Foundation! ❤️ how did I do as a barista? ???? A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Gay Pride Month seemed like the perfect time for Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation to begin empowering America’s youth, because, as the singer reveals, her organization and Gay Pride Month share similar goals. Gaga says it’s all about spreading equality and love.

“It’s about making those people feel brave and courageous and being brave for them,” Lady Gaga says. “So this is an important time, on all fronts. And this starts in the classroom, it really does.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]