Donald Trump: MSNBC Host Was Fired Because “She Didn’t Go Along With The Trump Hate”

TMZ reports that Donald Trump has gone on a Twitter rampage claiming Greta Van Susteren got fired because “she refused to go along w/ ‘Trump hate!'”

Trump sent the tweets on Saturday.

MSNBC claims that the parting with Greta was mutual. TMZ reports that insiders say Greta wasn’t resonating with the audience.

Trump wrote, “word is that Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses because she refused to go along w/ the Trump hate.”

Donald Trump has complained since the beginning of his presidential campaign that the mainstream media, including large networks like CNN, are biased against him.

In another tweet, Trump claimed that network bosses are pressuring Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to be anti-Trump.

Trump referred to Brzezinski as “low IQ Crazy Mika” and wrote that she had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift”when he met her at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, last New Year’s Eve, reports The Guardian.

Trump wrote, “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

In another recent tweet, Trump wrote “I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism.”

Trump may have been referring to a recent scandal where a CNN associate producer was captured on film calling American voters “dumb as s***”. The CNN man also claimed that 90% of people believe that Trump is crazy and unfit to be president.

Donald Trump has referred to the mainstream media as the “enemy of the American people”. He routinely criticizes newspapers, networks and key media figures and characterizes much of their output as “fake news”.

The Guardian reports that Trump appears to “closely [observe] developments in the industry.” He has also taken shots at the New York Times, calling the once-great paper “the failing New York Times.”

Trump claimed a victory in his war with CNN when the network accepted the resignations of three journalists involved in a story attacking him and purporting to expose Trump’s dodgy ties to Russia.

The three journalists had conducted a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between one of Trump’s associates and the head of a Russian investment fund.

CNN has retracted the anti-Trump story, saying that it did not meet their editorial standards.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]