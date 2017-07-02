Did Jennifer Lopez Give Alex Rodriguez ‘Cheating’ Ultimatum So That She Would Stay?

Did Jennifer Lopez issue an ultimatum to Alex Rodriguez: stay faithful to me or else? That’s the claim published by the National Enquirer about the couple. According to the Enquirer’s“insider,” Jennifer gave A-Rod a stern warning, no more other women or she’s leaving. But Gossip Cop, a site that’s become well-known for debunking celebrity rumors, says that the story is “fake news”

As Gossip Cop reports, the National Enquirer published a story claiming that Jennifer Lopez “laid down the law with Stray-Rod” when they traveled to Paris recently.

“Jennifer’s plan was to use the vacation as a last-ditch effort to see if she wanted to continue the relationship,” the magazine’s alleged source said.

“Jennifer has told Alex from now on, she better not hear about any girls on the side. If they work it out, she’ll be all in. But she knows Alex has a history of dating multiple women, and she doesn’t want him making her look like a fool. Her ultimatum is it’s her, and no one else!”

Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez, “If you want to be together you are together” https://t.co/MdhbXTSGtj … pic.twitter.com/K9uPTcDqgk — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) June 22, 2017

But, as Gossip Cop notes, the idea that J-Lo would have to give A-Rod an ultimatum is based on a very shaky celebrity news story. In June, the National Enquirer claimed that Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez and published some “explosive” texts between him and his “mistress,” Lauren Hunter. The news was only published by the Enquirer and its affiliates. Other credible sites wouldn’t touch the story with a 10-foot pole.

Rodriguez’s camp admitted that Hunter and the retired baseball star used to have a thing but it was over before he hooked up with Lopez. They also stated that Lauren had tried to extort money from Rodriguez and sent the texts to the media when he refused to pay.

Since the Enquirer went all-in on the A-Rod cheating story, they could be using this “ultimatum” story to explain why his relationship with Jennifer has continued and blossomed.

The two seemed very happy with one another after J-Lo’s recent Fourth of July concert. As Us Weekly reports, they were spotted kissing and holding hands. Not the signs of two people going through relationship strife.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pack on the PDA: https://t.co/QPSwFUiX7i pic.twitter.com/Vr6DHQbJrl — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 2, 2017

Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's luxe couple's retreat https://t.co/4aYBbEnS2Z pic.twitter.com/AjWBvgHG5Y — Observer Lifestyle (@ObserverStyle) June 22, 2017

Alex also sang her praises during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and spoke of his deep respect for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” Rodriguez said. “She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality.”

Do you think that Jennifer gave A-Rod an ultimatum about his cheating ways? Do you think he was truly ever unfaithful to her or was it all made up by the tabloids?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Jennifer Lopez Hints On Instagram That She’s Creating Blended Family With A-Rod: Will Wedding Bells Ring?

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Just Received Surprise Proposal From Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez: Is JLo Engaged?

Jennifer Lopez Sizzling Abs Photo Reflects Sweat, Not Photoshop, Claims Fitness Guru Tracy Anderson

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Ignore Affair Rumors Despite New Details

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]