‘We’re Gonna Try To Find It’: Corey Feldman Rocks Out — ‘Til He Knocks His Front Tooth Out [Video]

A video of a recent performance given by actor-turned-musician Corey Feldman and his dolled-up band, The Angels, shows the singer giving his all and more to the audience, and his front tooth to the crowd in the front row.

The mouth-dropping moment was witnessed by Matt Wild, a writer for the Milwaukee Record and self-admitted follower of the “Ascension Millennium” vocalist and Stand By Me star, 45, and other concertgoers at Shank Hall in Green Bay, including one individual who recorded Feldman’s set and posted the footage to social media.

In the video clip, Corey stops The Angels’ performance, mid-song, after appearing to chip his tooth on his microphone while singing.

“I smashed myself in the face and my tooth came out,” a bewildered Feldman is heard telling the even-more bewildered audience about the reason for the sudden song pause.

“We’re gonna try to find it,” Feldman promised next and, as Queerty adds, Corey is indeed seen in the video putting “time and effort into locating the rogue tooth.”

The crowd also looks on and around the stage floor in an effort to assist Corey’s tooth retrieval.

The Milwaukee Record‘s Matt Wild went on to confirm the odd experience in a review of Corey’s concert that was published on Thursday.

“Corey Feldman accidentally smashed himself in the mouth with a microphone and totally lost a tooth. And then he spent a good chunk of time looking for said tooth,” Wild said of what occurs in the video, which has now gone viral.

“The GG Allin-style ‘#toothgate’ occurred roughly 30 minutes into the show,” Matt also detailed, “somewhere in the midst of a scorching take on the Dream A Little Dream track ‘Something In Your Eyes’. I live-streamed the whole show, spending much [of my cellular] data in the process.”

Unfortunately, Wild didn’t appear to provide video of the Corey’s entire concert but there is video footage of Feldman saying goodbye to his tooth. Check it out below.

Writers for Queerty went on to mention that eventually, a fan was able to spot Corey’s loosened bicuspid and returned it to its rightful owner, who apparently never lost the beat.

WATCH: Corey Feldman stops mid-concert to find the tooth he knocked out of his mouth https://t.co/ThzVkI8nlL pic.twitter.com/wCYf07BuEW — Queerty (@Queerty) July 1, 2017

“A consummate professional, Feldman demonstrated the show must indeed go on by soldiering on with the show,” they went on to say.

No word if Corey Feldman’s tooth was able to be reset in his mouth after the actions seen in the viral video.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]