John Cena is making his return to the WWE on the Fourth of July episode of SmackDown Live. While Cena was a SmackDown superstar when he last competed at WrestleMania 33, the WWE is now calling him a free agent. A recent article on WWE.com has a fun article looking at John Cena dream matches against wrestlers that he has never fought before in singles competition. The first name on the list is Monday Night Raw superstar, Roman Reigns.

John Cena WWE Dream Matches

As a matter of fact, four of the six wrestlers on the list are WWE Monday Night Raw superstars, which makes it look like the eventual destination of John Cena will be the Red Brand. The names on the list are SmackDown Live superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal and Monday Night Raw wrestlers Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman.

On top of listing all the wrestlers, there was a write-up for each of the possible John Cena dream matches and when it came to Roman Reigns, the official WWE website mentioned that it might be time for this bout to happen.

The site mentions how Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and has proclaimed the WWE has his “yard.” They then point out a John Cena tweet from earlier in the week where he said that he would like to “prove that wrong.”

Originally, the WWE rumors indicated that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was planned for WrestleMania 34 as a match between the only two men in WWE history to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Having them fight at WrestleMania makes the most sense concerning the storyline but the WWE might be panicking when it comes to their ratings dropping.

Changes to WWE WrestleMania 34 and Roman Reigns Push

WWE insider Dave Meltzer talked about that match in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week and noted that the WWE is actually considering a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match for WrestleMania 34 instead. That would possibly mean Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam instead and finishing the feud there.

Forbes reports that WWE Monday Night Raw has been having some of their worst ratings in two decades this year and they didn’t break the 3 million viewers mark from May 22 through June 12. Things looked up on June 19 when they had an eight-week high of 3.102 million viewers.

Having Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship back on TV helps, as does the return of Braun Strowman to fight with Roman Reigns. The return of John Cena next week is also supposed to boost the ratings. If the WWE enjoys a resurgence of ratings then they might consider putting John Cena back in the title picture and leading to the big Roman Reigns match next year.

[Featured Image by WWE]