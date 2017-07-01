Kendall Jenner Bonding With Sister After Falling In Love With Rapper Boyfriends At The Same Time

Kendall Jenner is ecstatic over the fact that she and her sister, Kylie, have fallen in love with boyfriends around the same time.

Reports claim that Kendall Jenner has been seeing her supposed beau, A$ap Rocky, since March while Kylie started dating her rapper lover Travis Scott in April, having gotten cozy at the Coachella festival together.

While it would have been very easy for Kendall and Kylie to give up on their relationships with their men, considering their hectic schedules, they have both managed to make it work for one another and couldn’t be happier.

Kendall Jenner, in particular, is so happy that she can finally share stories about her relationship with Rocky to Kylie since it was always one or the other who was dating while the other was strictly focused on their career.

Hollywood Life explains that the sisters still can’t believe that they have found partners that they both see themselves having a future with — and it just so happens that they are both rappers.

Of course, it’s important to stress that Kendall Jenner has known A$ap for years before taking their friendship to the next level while Kylie was often introduced to Travis through mutual friends.

Scott is also signed to Kanye West’s record label, GOOD Music, so it only made sense that the 19-year-old was going to cross paths with her 25-year-old beau considering that they hang around the same circle of pals.

“This is the first time that Kendall and Kylie have both falling in love at the same time,” the insider shares. “They’re beyond excited to share this moment!”

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

The insider goes on to add that Kylie is over the moon for Kendall Jenner, who she reportedly claims has never been so happy before.

It’s evidently clear to the socialite that Kendall Jenner is happily in love with Rocky, and the fact that she spends most of her time gushing about him to the TV personality assures Kylie that he’s the one for her sibling.

they're playing our song A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Kylie also thinks that A$ap Rocky is one of the few guys that Kendall Jenner has dated where she wasn’t left puzzled as to why they were an item. She feels confident about the relationship her sister shares with the 28-year-old and is sure that they’ll make it work as a duo.

Are you happy for the Jenners having found true love?

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]