PlayStation Plus July 2017 Free Games: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series, ‘Until Dawn’ Lead Lineup

Offers on the PlayStation Plus June 2017 are about to end and fans are already excited for the July 2017 lineup. Sony has just announced the six titles that are free to PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Telltale Games’ Game of Thrones series and Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn lead the PlayStation Plus July 2017 free games lineup for PlayStation 4 owners. All six episodes of GoT series will be free to subscribers. The game follows members of the House Forrester to see if they make it through the War of the Five Kings. Playing Telltale Games’ title, which usually retails for $16.47, is a perfect way to chill out this summer. Game of Thrones game series being offered free this month also comes at a perfect timing as the new season for the HBO series drops later this month.

The PlayStation-exclusive Until Dawn tells the horrific adventures of eight friends who got trapped in a remote mountain area and found out that they’re not alone. Players can take the role of each of the eight characters and experience different horror thrills. Players need to decide their every move as a wrong one can spell death. Originally priced at $19.99, the game is free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Another free PS4 game for July 2017 is Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, which made its debut as a PS Vita title. However, with Cross-Buy support, the game can also be played on PS4. The colorful arcade action game, originally at $3.99, brings different game modes for players to enjoy.

Also free on Vita this month is Element4l, where players get to control four elements journeying together to bring shape to life.

As for PlayStation Plus subscribers who own PS3, the free July 2017 games for this platform are Darkstalkers Resurrection and Tokyo Jungle. The 2013-released Darkstalkers features two game titles for the price of one — 1995’s Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and 1997’s Darkstalkers 3.

Tokyo Jungle, on the other hand, is a survival action game that takes players to a different Tokyo, the bustling city that has turned into a wildlife wasteland.

All six of the free game lineup for July 2017 will be available on Tuesday, July 6. In the meantime, PlayStation Subscribers still have time to get the remaining June titles until July 3.

