NBA Rumors: J.J. Redick Leaves Los Angeles Clippers, Signs With Philadelphia 76ers

NBA rumors have J.J. Redick signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Los Angeles Clippers lose Redick for nothing in return, missing a chance to trade the shooting guard during this past NBA season. A report by Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN confirms that it is a one-year deal worth $23 million. This is a nice pay raise for Redick, who takes on a short-term deal in order to raise his price for the next NBA offseason.

After getting drafted out of Duke by the Orlando Magic, J.J. Redick played six seasons in Florida before one year with the Milwaukee Bucks and then the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. The highest salary that Redick has had was during his last contract with the Clippers, where he was paid $26.9 million over four seasons. Now he will nearly earn that in just one year with the 76ers, underscoring why he may have made this decision.

These NBA rumors came as surprising news on Saturday (July 1), but do make a lot of sense for the young Philadelphia 76ers. The team has a lot of youth and size, but adding a veteran shooter like J.J. Redick could be exactly what this roster needs. Now thoughts of making it to the 2018 NBA Playoffs might not be as far-fetched as they were a week ago. Is Redick possibly that key piece that could get the 76ers back to relevancy in the Eastern Conference?

Over the last 2 seasons, nobody’s been more ???? from three than JJ Redick. pic.twitter.com/rHgc88Jsap — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2017

There had been a lot of NBA rumors about where J.J. Redick could sign this summer, with most of that chatter hypothesizing that he was done with the Los Angeles Clippers. Much like All-Star point guard Chris Paul (who went to the Houston Rockets), Redick will try to help a new team next year.

During the 2016-17 NBA season, Redick started 78 games for the Clippers, averaging 28.2 minutes a night. He put up 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 rebounds a game, all while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range and 89.1 percent from the free throw line. Redick is a huge weapon on offense and could really help spread the floor for the 76ers.

This Just In: JJ Redick has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/8lxTWwHAkV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2017

This is the type of free agency splash that the Philadelphia 76ers had been hoping to make, which nicely follows up selecting point guard Markelle Fultz with the first pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Now the guard tandem joins a 76ers roster that already includes Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons. There will likely be more NBA rumors mentioning the 76ers as they look to fill out the bench, but signing J.J. Redick has the team on the front of the sports page again.

