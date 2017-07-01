Dildo Camera Users Beware: Reportedly, Hackers Can Hijack Your Sex Toy And Peek Inside Your ‘Junk’

Apparently, that baby monitor and microwave oven are not the only contraptions that are spying on you. Motherboard recently issued a warning to users of the novelty sex toy devices. The post reads, “Hackers Can Easily Hijack This Dildo Camera and Livestream the Inside of Your Vagina (Or Butt).” The story about the vibrator cam broke in April, but began trending again on Saturday.

Hindsight is 20-20, but this new report is redefining the Internet of Things (or IOT). Here, we’re referring to a vibrator connected to the internet that allows the user to live stream their — ahem — “pleasure” to a targeted audience. The trouble is some of the dildo cameras reportedly have weaknesses that allow hackers to join in on the pleasure-seeking party — uninvited.

Using the Siime Eye as an example, the doohickey creates a Wi-Fi-enabled access point with a default password of “88888888.” The sex toy has a camera on the tip and sells for $249.00. Basically, anyone with a mobile dildo cam in range of the signal can connect to the vibrator’s cam if they know the simple code.

Pen Test Partners is a cyber security firm located in the United Kingdom. Ken Munro is the founder. He weighed in on the latest findings. “When somebody is using it, someone else could be seeing the video stream.” What’s more alarming is that Munro said the owner live streaming their pleasure party wouldn’t know they are being spied on by hackers.

The blogger-hacker, only identified as Beau du Jour, posted the shocking details in a post last week. Wait; it gets better (for the voyeur or worse, if you’re the unwitting exhibitionist): once a hacker has cracked the code, they have access to the dildo’s “webserver.”

As the researcher pointed out, like many other camera device default passwords, the User is “admin” while the Password box is left blank. Go figure.

Hackers can hijack this camera-dildo and get a livestreamed peek at the inside of your junk because God has left us https://t.co/i3JULSiLVm pic.twitter.com/Q1wlObyIEE — Motherboard (@motherboard) July 1, 2017

From here, things turn nightmarish for unsuspecting dildo camera owners.

Beau du Jour was able to reverse-engineer the gizmo’s permanent software (or firmware) and take full control of the darn thing — even beyond the normal range of the dildo’s wireless signal.

“The fact they chose to use Wi-Fi was utterly stupid,” he opined.

Omg.. #Lulz I think I am ging to call my router #Siime Eye" just to see what wardriving perverts show up #IOT+di https://t.co/grWa7o9cx0 — Ntisec #NeoSlave (@ntisec) June 19, 2017

Finally, another revelation takes this story to DEFCON-4. Reportedly, once the hacker has control of the vibrator, they can create an access point with the name Siime Eye. They can simply travel around town and wait for the name to populate. Then, the real spy party begins.

The security company emphasizes how IOT gadgets are taking the market by storm. What is more, companies like Amazon and Google are competing to offer IOT devices in your whole home to provide control at your fingertips with the use of apps.

As a consequence, the bad guys are in line to capitalize on the frenzy. Munro offers this simple advice: rid yourself of the vibrator camera and “and never use it again.”

Svakom is the manufacturer of the dildo camera. As a show of goodwill, the researcher attempted to reach out to the company to warn it about the easy-peasy vulnerability. However, he has not received any feedback as of this writing.

[Featured Image by Artem Oleshko/Shutterstock]