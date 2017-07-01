‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: A ‘GOT’ Star Tapped For Surprise Knights Of Ren Role

Exciting new details about the involvement of the mysterious group called the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi have come to light.

Not much is known about the Knights of Ren except that they recognize Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as their leader. Fans saw them with him during the Force vision that Rey (Daisy Ridley) had in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

It was revealed in The Force Awakens: The Visual Dictionary that they operated decades following the Galactic Civil War under the command of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), who used them in service of the dark side of the Force.

Star Wars: Episode 7 director J.J. Abrams revealed to Collider last year that the story of the Knights of Ren is big enough to be featured in a spinoff film, which suggests that there is a lot to know about this group.

The identity of the members of the enigmatic group is unknown, but it is believed there are at least six of them not counting Kylo Ren. Interestingly, according to hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, one member of the Knights of Ren is female and is played by an actress from the HBO series Game of Thrones where she portrays a minor role.

Zeroh did not provide information as to who that actress was, but the character she plays in Star Wars: Episode 8 appears to be the only female member of the group. This makes her the second badass woman hailing from the First Order, the first one being Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

He also said that there will only be three sequences in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi where the Knights of Ren will be featured. The first one will see them with Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), which should be a first look at the group in the current timeline.

The second scene they have in Star Wars: Episode 8 is a Force vision, presumably a continuation of what was shown in The Force Awakens, where the group first appeared.

The third one is the big battle sequence on planet Ahch-To in the third act of Star Wars: Episode 8. Previous reports suggested that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will fight each and every one of them.

Interestingly, Zeroh said that the Knights of Ren refer to Kylo Ren as just Ren, which, as the YouTuber points out, was also how General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) addressed his rival at one point in Star Wars: Episode 7.

It looks like the sequel will finally treat fans with more information with regards to the Knights of Ren. If the saga will not be able to accommodate their story, it can always be explored through tie-in comic books or prose.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]