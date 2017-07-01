Meek Mill Reportedly Claims Nicki Minaj Bleached Her Skin Amid Nasty Social Media Feud

Meek Mill seemingly blasted his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, on social media, insinuating that the female rapper had bleached her skin and surgically enhanced her body to look a certain way.

The comment from Meek Mill was made just minutes after Nicki had joked about some of the things Jay Z discusses on his new record titled 4:44.

Nicki points out how cheating on the “baddest girl in the world” is a move that the person will regret later on, which they may not see right away, similar to how Jay Z phrases it on his album.

Showing all kinds of money on Instagram when in reality those people don’t have close to what they brag about is another no-go for Ms. Minaj, she stresses in one of her captions, and fans couldn’t but think that she was taking another shot at her ex-boyfriend.

Meek Mill is often known to show his followers how much he earns a night in the form of flashing bands of $100 dollar bills.

At this point, it seemed as if Meek Mill knew he was being aimed at by Minaj, and while the drama could have been avoided by not responding, the rapper wasted no time to fetch up a paragraph of his own, slamming his former flame’s looks.

According to Bossip, he writes, “When they gone come out wit a cd about all the s**t these fake b*****s be doing???? fake skin color…. fake lashes … fake weaves…. fake a** …. fake mileage …fake nails…. fake friends etc …. can somebody speak up.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Nicki Minaj has found herself making headlines for allegedly undergoing skin bleaching treatments, though she has never actually commented on what originally started out as a rumor.

????????‍♂️ A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Seeing that Meek Mill has called Nicki out on it, and knowing that he spent almost two years with her in a committed relationship, could this mean that what the rapper has stressed about Minaj is true?

Back in February, Nicki was also blasted by rap rival Remy Ma, who reveals in her “Shether” diss track that Meek Mill told her about Minaj’s butt deflating, leading to the former couple not having sex for 90 days.

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

News of Meek Mill’s ongoing feud with Nicki comes just one week after the “It’s Me” star’s entourage reportedly attacked Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, over a dispute which had transpired via social media.

Are you siding with Meek Mill on this one, or do you think Meek Mill is crossing the line?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]