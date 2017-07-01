LeBron James Thinks Stephen Curry Should Get Paid $400 Million

LeBron James took to twitter to advocate for Stephen Curry to be paid $400 million by the Golden State Warriors. Mere minutes into the 2017 NBA free agency period, Curry signed the richest contract in NBA history. Curry and the Warriors agreed to a five-year $201 million deal. James will potentially earn more than Curry if he opts to sign a similar five-year deal next summer.

The James endorsement of Curry comes in the wake of Curry’s Warriors defeating James’s Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. It was the third straight year that the superstars had competed against each other for the NBA Championship. James is a three time NBA league MVP and Curry is a two time NBA league MVP.

In the immediate aftermath of the Warrior’s latest and second NBA title in three years, team owner Joe Lacob stated, “we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy.” Lacob’s historic resigning of Curry did not disappoint.

On Twitter, James did more than just celebrate Curry’s resigning and advocated for Curry to be compensated with even more monetary riches. James also used the occasion as an opportunity to question why the NBA has a salary cap to begin with.

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

James was speaking not only from the perspective of a player, but also from that of a current professional sports franchise owner. James is a minority owner of the English Premier League football club Liverpool FC.

Curry has been considered grossly underpaid for the majority of his eight-year career in the NBA. Curry averages 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for his career. For five straight seasons he has also led the NBA in three pointers. Numerous basketball aficionados view Curry as the greatest shooter in the history of the game.

How valuable is Stephen Curry? In 2010 Lacob bought Warriors for $450 million. Now worth $2.6 billion. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 1, 2017

It remains to be seen if James will opt to sign a similar five-year deal next summer with the Cleveland Cavaliers or another NBA franchise. James is noted for signing lucrative two-year contracts. The current NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) began July 1, 2017, for this upcoming season and will not expire until 2024. The new CBA has a mutual opt-out clause that the NBA owners and players can exercise in 2022. James is the current vice president of the NBA Players Association.