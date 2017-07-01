Drake Surprised Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez Moving On From Him With New Boyfriends

Drake can’t seem to get over the fact that Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez have both moved on from him, making it evidently clear that there’s no chance he’ll be reconciling with either of them anytime soon.

Jennifer, who has openly gushed to being happier than ever before, is said to be in a committed relationship with Alex Rodriguez, whom sources say is the man Lopez can definitely see herself marrying if the romance continues to go as well as it has in recent months.

Meanwhile, recent photos of Rihanna making out with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, was enough to let Drake know that he’s a thing of the past.

Rihanna had waited long enough for Drake to make things right, especially in October when the singer reportedly called it quits after the rapper made it known he wasn’t ready to settle down just yet.

So, as Drake allegedly chose his career over his relationship with Rih-Rih, the pop star ended up finding somebody else, and she’s certainly not looking back.

A source tells Hollywood Life that Drake is frustrated with the fact that he’s single and the women he had previously dated are now in happy relationships.

It’s quite the irony when Drake had promised both women the world when he was with them, but in the end, he is the one who is still looking for true love while J-Lo and the “Diamonds” singer are cozying up to their new lovers.

“So it’s interesting to see that he’s frustrated that JLo and Rihanna have seemed to find guys that they are falling for hard and that Drake is now in the rearview. It comes down to the fact that he wants to have his cake and eat it too, as he feels that he should still be their number one choice. He is not taking defeat lightly.”

Drake dated Lopez for no more than three months while his on-again, off-again relationship with Rihanna had been a thing for well over nine years.

The twosome called it quits in October, as previously mentioned when Rihanna had made plans to start a family and get married, which was said to have been something Drake simply wasn’t ready for at that particular time in his life.

It’s unclear how long Rih-Rih has been with her billionaire boyfriend, but sources claim she’s already told family and friends he’s the one, which is sure to get under Drake’s skin if he had thought he had a chance to be given one more chance with his ex-girlfriend.

It’s not happening.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]