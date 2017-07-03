‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Fans Can Battle Bahamut In A Real Escape Game This Summer

Square Enix is making the fantasies of Final Fantasy fans a reality with an experience that pits players against the legendary beast Bahamut. In partnership with SCRAP Entertainment, Square Enix and the Final Fantasy XIV Online team have crafted an escape game that physically simulates the online game’s epic digital battles.

Kicking off in Los Angeles right after E3 2017 and continuing throughout Anime Expo this weekend, the “Trials of Bahamut” tour brings the Real Escape Game x Final Fantasy XIV Online experience to cities across the country throughout the summer.

Per the official site, the tour schedule is as follows:

July 12 – 16 — San Francisco, CA

July 21 – 23 — Seattle, WA

August 4 – 6 — Phoenix, AZ

August 25 – 26 — Houston, TX

September 22 – 23 — Orlando, FL

September 29 – 30 — Chicago, IL

October 20 – 21 — New York, NY

The escape game session includes six people and runs about 60 minutes long. Tickets have already gone on sale and some cities are already starting to sell out.

Real Escape Game has developed similar escape games for other recognizable pop culture icons, like Dragon Ball Z, and tie-ins for movies, like the latest Mummy. For the Final Fantasy XIV Online table-top experience, each player takes on the role of a Warrior of Light in the land of Eorzea. Players can choose to play as the classic Paladin, Black Mage, White Mage, Bard, Thief, and Ranger job classes.

YOU will decide your role for your adventure and work with your party to figure out how to defeat Bahamut! #SCRAPFF https://t.co/wX4gJtqhfi pic.twitter.com/RWeMTpU78w — REG x FFXIV (@SCRAPFF) June 15, 2017

In the escape game scenario, the six warriors are tasked with traversing through a dungeon, completing puzzles along the way. The completion of these challenges is the only way to save the land of Eorzea from the reemergence of Bahamut, as the dragon has somehow been resurrected but not yet awakened.

At the conclusion of the story, attendees will get to hear an exclusive Final Fantasy XIV ending theme song performed by indie J-Rock group Clammbon.

You can only hear the exclusive ending song sang by Clammbon at #SCRAPFF – Be sure to sit tight after the game!https://t.co/wX4gJtqhfi — REG x FFXIV (@SCRAPFF) June 15, 2017

Those who attend the Trials of Bahamut experience, whether they succeed against Bahamut or not, will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise commemorating their adventure. Attendees can take home an exclusive two-pin set for $20 or an event poster for $15 in addition to the game ticket price.

A lot is happening for the Final Fantasy series this summer, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. A remastered version of Final Fantasy XII is set to release on July 11. The Final Fantasy mobile game, Brave Exvius, is also celebrating a successful first year with a world tour.

For the Final Fantasy XIV celebrations, specifically, players have recently been able to dive into the third expansion, Stormblood, with its release on June 20. The latest expansion for the popular MMORPG on PC and PlayStation 4 gives players the ability to swim and explore underwater areas for the first time. It also adds to the game new Samurai and Red Mage job classes, giving players even more ways to enjoy their adventures in the expansive world of Eorzea.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]