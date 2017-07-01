Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photo On Instagram, Showing Off Racy Shot Of Herself Naked In A Bathtub

Bella Thorne has posted yet another nude photo on Instagram, this time the 19-year-old actress posing fully naked — though strategically covered — in a bathtub filled with blue water.

Thorne, who has posted a number of racy or partially nude pictures and videos in recent weeks, uploaded the photo that appeared to be from a professional (or at least semi-professional) modeling shoot. The photo quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments and generating attention from celebrity news outlets.

As Hollywood Life described, Bella Thorne struck a seductive look in the nude photo.

“Lying in a bathtub filled with blue water, a nude Bella struck a seductive pose by flirtatiously biting her thumb, curved her back against the edges, and covered her lady bits with her arms,” the report noted.

This is not the first time that Bella Thorne has appeared nude on Instagram. Back in March, she posted a video on Instagram Live that caught the actress walking past the camera naked. It was not clear if the video was posted on purpose — as Thorne didn’t appear aware of the filming — but it came after a string of other racy postings including one in which she wore a see-through shirt.

At the time, the postings were a bit out of character for those who have been following the 19-year-old’s career, and until then, Bella Thorne’s Instagram page was otherwise tame with some shots of the actress on vacation or posing in modeling shots.

Beautiful skies you have #cannes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Before I spilled all over my white shirt ???????????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 30, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

But in recent months, she has begun posting some racier shots and experimenting with more outlandish looks, including a string of different hair colors.

“It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it’s just fun to do,” Thorne told People magazine.

“I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool.”

While Thorne has gotten into a bit of hot water with some of her other nude photos, the one posted this week does not appear to violate Instagram’s rules against explicit nudity and remained up at least a few hours after it was posted.

Those who want to see the nude photo Bella Thorne posted to Instagram can click here.

