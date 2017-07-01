Controversial New NRA Recruitment Video Asks Americans To Join To Eliminate Liberal Enemies

The NRA have just released a controversial new video in which Americans are asked by conservative radio host Dana Loesch to join the National Rifle Association so that they can help to defeat and eliminate the real enemies of the country – liberals. In the new NRA video there is no rhetoric about making sure that the American citizen’s right to bear arms is upheld.

In fact, the Second Amendment of the US Constitution isn’t brought up at all. Instead, Americans are told that the biggest threat to the country and those that pose the most danger are liberals, and for this reason Americans need to join the NRA as quickly as they possibly can.

In Dana Loesch’s urgent message, she attempts to evoke fear in the hearts of Americans as she conjures up schools that she says are busy teaching children that Donald Trump is the world’s new Hitler, although Loesch is careful not to mention Trump’s name specifically during the controversial NRA recruitment video.

Movie stars and pop stars were also included by Loesch as propaganda pieces used by the liberal media that need to be defeated by the National Rifle Association and their members, as The Guardian reports.

“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.”

The new NRA recruitment video has been suggested by some to sound like a conspiracy theory, where the National Rifle Association claim that liberals everywhere are trying to destroy America and that Barack Obama is leading the liberal resistance in their fight against Trump and the new order. They urge that the only way America can be saved now is if every citizen joins the NRA and does their best to fight liberal enemies everywhere – because they are everywhere, at least the way the National Rifle Association sees it.

“All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia and smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law abiding — until the only option left is for police to do their jobs and stop the madness. And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

The head of the NRA said: “academic elites, political elites, and media elites. These are America’s greatest domestic threats” — JenAshleyWright (@JenAshleyWright) June 29, 2017

Ever since Donald Trump became president gun sales have gone down markedly, decreasing by 17 percent this year alone, according to Fox News. Many have conjectured that this is the real reason the National Rifle Association have gone on the offensive by claimed that liberals are the number one enemy in America, with media elites, political elites and academic elites the greatest threats of them all.

Rather than suggest that Americans come together to deal with the many challenges the country is struggling with now, the NRA’s recruitment video appears to have the goal of dividing Americans while also conveniently increasing gun sales.

What do you think of the NRA’s new recruitment video and do you agree or disagree with the National Rifle Association’s assertion that liberals are the enemy of America and need to be eliminated?

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]