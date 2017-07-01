Kate Walsh: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Almost Wasn’t Called ‘Grey’s Anatomy”

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Kate Walsh recently revealed the producers of Grey’s Anatomy tried to change the name of the series several times.

Chaotic and ridiculous are words often used to describe Grey’s Anatomy. This medical drama is a series fans love to hate and hate to love. The medical drama is a series that features a hospital called Grey Sloan Memorial and its staff. Both the hospital and the staff seem to face one dire situation after another. In the course of a couple episodes, it is not uncommon for you to experience just about every emotion that exists.

Everything from plane crashes, to shooters, to rapists, to explosions has managed to make its way into the plot line of this series. The very moment fans thing Meredith Grey, Alex Karev, and the rest of the Grey Sloan Memorial staff are clear of drama – boom – Shonda Rhimes hits everyone with another curve ball.

Those who watch the show would agree Grey’s Anatomy is a very fitting title. It is mysterious to anyone who hasn’t seen the show, but perfect for those who have. According to Kate Walsh – who took on the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery for eight seasons – there was a period of time where Grey’s Anatomy almost wasn’t called Grey’s Anatomy.

Kate revealed that the producers of the series attempted to change the name of the show three different times. Not only did the producers want to change Grey’s Anatomy to be called something else – Kate believes they were trying to change the name to something boring.

7 iconic things Kate Walsh revealed about "Grey's Anatomy" https://t.co/8rCsuWfyCS pic.twitter.com/n43tOfDIRL — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 23, 2017

“With Grey’s, I remember because I came in at episode eight, at that time the morale was really low. They kept changing the name of the show. It was Doctors and then Surgeons and then Complications, and I was like, ‘What a bulls*** show title!’ Grey’s Anatomy is the perfect title.”

Kate Walsh on the Grey's Anatomy moment that changed her life forever https://t.co/Qbz237H52o pic.twitter.com/JdL7V4evex — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 22, 2017

Glamour notes that it was fortunate the producers came to their senses and decided not to change the name of Grey’s Anatomy as none of these three ideas they had would have helped the show to be successful. Glamour went on to note that names such as Doctors and Surgeons tend to be slapped on to one-hit wonder series that only last for one or two seasons before being canceled due to lack of viewers.

Are you surprised to learn there was a period of time where the producers wanted to name Grey’s Anatomy something else? Do you think the series would be as successful as it is if it had been called Doctors, Surgeons, or Complications? Share your thoughts on this revelation Kate Walsh has made with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]