Tiny Harris Supported By Rasheeda Frost Amid Divorce Battle With T.I.

Tiny Harris is receiving all the support she can get from longtime friend Rasheeda Frost in the midst of dealing with her divorce from rapper T.I.

Tiny, who filed the divorce documents in December, has since stressed that the reason why she ended up pulling the plug on the relationship was simply down to infidelity and trust issues, as rumors swirled regarding T.I.’s alleged cheating affairs with other women.

Rasheeda can certainly relate to what Tiny Harris has been going through, having revealed in the current series Love & Hip Hop that her husband, Kirk Frost, cheated on her with a woman named Jasmine, who believes he’s the father of her baby.

Hollywood Life reveals that Rasheeda is saddened by the fact that Tiny Harris has to go through something so painful.

But since she can relate from her own experience dealing with an alleged cheating husband, Frost thinks she can give her pal some good advice on how to move forward in the midst of dealing with the divorce.

“The women relate to each other and what they’re both going through with their men — and even with their music,” a source notes.

“It was a great reunion and Rasheeda even gave Tiny a huge piece of advice — she told her not to listen to anyone but herself when it comes to her marriage.”

As the source already mentions, Rasheeda is telling Tiny Harris to listen to nobody but herself regarding her plans with the divorce battle she’s bound to face herself in.

Several reports have claimed that T.I., who has since split with girlfriend Bernice Burgos, is apologetic for how things ended between him and Tiny Harris, with one source adding that the rapper would certainly want to try and see if there’s a chance he can work things out with Harris.

Knowing that Tiny has openly admitted to being happier than ever before, it doesn’t seem as if the former Xscape singer is looking to get back with her estranged husband anytime soon.

Then again, it’s been eight months since Tiny Harris filed for divorce, and the fact that the process hasn’t moved forward yet could signify that the 41-year-old is weighing her options before deciding whether ending her marriage is the right thing to do.

Tiny Harris has heavily relied on Rasheeda for support, but in the end, Harris knows that the only person who can call the shots as far as her future with T.I. is concerned will be herself.

