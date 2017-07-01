Boston Celtics Could Be On The Verge Of A Regrettable Offseason

The NBA offseason has been a harsh one for the Boston Celtics. Nothing appears to be going the way that the Celtics anticipated thus far and angst has become the tone for the Celtics’ fan base over the last couple of weeks. The promise of adding some the top players available have not come to fruition at this point. With some growing expectations on the Celtics’ front office, action of some sort must take place.

On the trade market there were NBA rumors linking the Boston Celtics to Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Blake Griffin. George and Butler were dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, with underwhelming returns.

Blake Griffin was an available free agent for seemingly a minute before he agreed to re-sign (courtesy of Bleacher Report) with the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin had been a rumored target of the Celtics for months, with guard Isaiah Thomas stepping up his recruitment of Griffin earlier in the week, according to Mass Live.

Striking out on Blake Griffin does not make the Boston Celtics look too bad. It is difficult for any player to turn away from $173 million to play in the Los Angeles market. The embarrassment, if any would be the Celtics not using any of their acquired draft picks for a Paul George or Jimmy Butler trade.

The Indiana Pacers traded Paul George (courtesy of ESPN) to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Donatas Sabonis. The Celtics were in deep talks to acquire the all-star, but those conversations stalled after Boston was reluctant to part with certain draft picks.

It was the second time that the Boston Celtics balked at parting ways with their top draft picks. The first time was also a head-scratcher.

CBS Sports reported that the Celtics turned the Chicago Bulls away once the No. 3 overall pick in the draft was discussed during the Jimmy Butler negotiations. The Bulls wound up getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick for Butler and the No. 16 pick.

Those are two instances where the Boston Celtics could have improved their team and chose not to. Because Paul George and Jimmy Butler went to Western Conference teams, the Celtics are solidified as one of the best teams in the East, but only by default. They have done nothing to improve their chances at defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After striking out on three of their targets, it places more emphasis on the Celtics acquiring someone. But a major defection may happen first.

Utah Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward is planning on visiting the Boston Celtics, but first they have brace for the eventual loss of Amir Johnson. On top of losing out on three players which would have made the team better, the Celtics are likely to lose a valuable veteran presence in Johnson.

Hearing #Sixers will make strong push to sign FA Amir Johnson. Source says don't be surprised if he's a Sixer next season.#staytuned pic.twitter.com/0NcWnEirUv — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 1, 2017

There is some strong competition for Amir Johnson, as the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are all interested in the power forward. Johnson was comfortable doing the dirty work for the Celtics until he lost his spot in the rotation. Amir Johnson is not a star, but his ability to defend and rebound is difficult to replace.

Just as difficult to replace is his position in the Celtics’ locker room.

If the Boston Celtics were to add Gordon Hayward, but lose Amir Johnson it hurts the team. Johnson’s defection seems to be a given. And once it happens it will become another thing for Celtics’ fans to bemoan about. Thus far the offseason is not going according to plan.

In fact, barring a couple of different turns of events, the Boston Celtics’ offseason will turn regrettable. Somehow, it seems self-inflicted.

Free agent Amir Johnson has agreed to a one-year, $11M deal with Philadelphia, agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Update: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Amir Johnson. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the agreement between the Sixers and former Boston Celtics’ forward.

