‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Interested In Playing Carnage In ‘Venom’

Shameless star Cameron Monaghan recently took to Twitter to express an interest in taking on the role of Carnage in the upcoming Sony Pictures movie Venom. This interest surfaced after a fan of the Shameless star noted that Monaghan would be a great fit for the role.

According to Screen Rant, it was roughly three years ago that Sony Pictures revealed their plans to expand The Amazing Spider-Man series into an entire universe. These plans included two additional Amazing Spider-Man movies and several spin-offs focusing on Spider-Man’s various rogues.

The first spin-off Sony planned to work on for The Amazing Spider-Man universe was Venom. Then, the studio had plans to do a second spin-off focusing on the Sinister Six. Many assumed plans to expand the Spider-Man universe were shelved when the studio signed a contract to share the superhero with Marvel Studios. This contract made it possible for the ionic superhero to make appearances in Marvel movies as well. The Amazing Spider-Man fans, however, can rejoice as it appears as if Sony Pictures has every intention of continuing to move forward with plans to expand the Spider-Man universe.

As most know, Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated to hit theaters soon. But, this hasn’t stopped Sony Pictures from working on Venom. Venom will star Tom Hardy and be directed by Ruben Fleischer.

While it has been revealed that Carnage would be the villain of the movie, it has not been revealed who would take on the role. Naturally, Spider-Man fans have been quick to give their input about who should take on the role. Shameless star Cameron Monaghan has made his way to the top of the list as one of the more popular choices. In fact, the hashtag #CameronforCarnage has even been circling on social media in support of this idea.

As fans of Cameron Monaghan know, it was his role as the young Ian Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless that really jump started his career. Many agree Cameron does an incredible job of playing the role of a homosexual adolescent who struggles with bipolar disorder.

@TheX_Universe "Hei, I'm Cameron Monaghan as Jerome Valeska. I'm human by the way and i'm genius of course. Ready to enter The X Universe." pic.twitter.com/mirVaYEC2Z — Jerome Valeska (@XY_Jeromee) June 29, 2017

It, however, was not until Cameron landed the role of Jerome Valeska on Gotham that fans of the Shameless star learned how incredible he was at taking on the role of comic book villains. While the role Monaghan played in Gotham was never confirmed to be Joker many assumed this to be true and believe the Shameless star could channel that perfect craziness to take on the role of Carnage as well.

I want to see @cameronmonaghan as #Carnage in the new #VenomMovie

Have you seen his Jerome in @Gotham

Perfect Cletus Kasady material! ???? — Pandamanda (@mahpens29) June 22, 2017

A few days ago, a user even took to Twitter to share a picture of what they believed Cameron would look like if he were to take on the role of Carnage.

Carnage – @cameronmonaghan he would do the role justice 😀 pic.twitter.com/hgV4ygNpEj — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 29, 2017

The real question is – what do you think about Cameron Monaghan taking on the role of Carnage for the Venom film? Do you think the Shameless star fits the bill? Screen Rant believes that while the studio may be looking for someone a little older than Monaghan, the Gotham star could be perfect for the role. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this!

[Featured Image by Steve Cohn/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images]