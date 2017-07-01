Need A Job? Amazon Is Hiring Home-Based Customer Service Employees In 35 States

Amazon is about to make your commute a lot shorter. If you are looking for a full-time job working from home, the online retailer is hiring for home-based customer service positions in 35 states.

According to AOL Finance, Amazon is preparing for the holiday season by hiring seasonal customer service reps who will take customer calls or online inquiries in the comfort of their own home. The positions are full-time, but seasonal in nature, but the positions are expected to be last through Christmas.

Minimum wage in many of the 35 states where the positions are open hovers around the $10-per-hour rate Amazon is offering. Considering you can work in your pajamas — or upgrade to shorts and a t-shirt — and zero travel expenses, the position may be of interest to someone who wants to work from home.

Keep in mind, the positions are full-time, not part-time. AOL Finance notes that, if hired, the customer service reps will be able to work up to 60 hours per week during the peak holiday shopping season that runs from November through January. Shifts will vary, but there will be openings for days, nights, and weekends since Amazon is open 24-hours per day, year ’round.

Unfortunately, the positions are not offered in every state (see the list below). According to the Penny Hoarder, regulations for work-from-home employment varies by state. Because the Amazon position isn’t considered a contractor or freelance job (you would be an employee), there are certain restrictions related to where the company can hire.

When a company starts to hire someone in a state that’s different than the one they operate in,” career specialist Brie Reynolds tells the Penny Hoarder. “it has to be able to set itself up to collect employment taxes, so that might change on state, local and federal levels.”

At this time, Amazon is hiring for the home-based customer service positions in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Wyoming.

According to the information provided on the Amazon’s online application, you will need a high school diploma or GED, one year of relevant customer service experience. Applicants must be able to speak and write fluent English and have basic computer and instant messaging skills.

