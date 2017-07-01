‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: R.J. And Coco Crash His Dad’s Car, Quinn And Ridge Exposed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of July 3. R.J. (Anthony Turpel) and Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) get into a pretty serious car crash. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finds out that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are having an emotional affair. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she cannot stand that Quinn and Ridge are hurting Eric (John McCook). She decided he should know and tells him everything. It looks like a great week ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

R.J. And Coco Crash

According to the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, R.J. wants to impress his girlfriend, Coco, and takes his dad’s car out for a spin without permission. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that during the joy ride, they enjoy the romantic drive and seem to be having a great time. Then, R.J. suggests Coco to take the wheel. At first, Coco wasn’t interested, but eventually, she decides to take the keys and drive the beautiful vehicle.

While behind the wheel, Coco sends a text message and tragedy strikes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Coco glances over at R.J. and notices that he is really hurt. She starts to realize that she could be in real trouble with the Forresters, especially because she was texting at the time of the accident.

It’s About Ready To Go Down For Ridge And Quinn

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila finds out about Ridge and Quinn’s affair and goes to Eric to tell him all about it. She expected him to be shocked by the claim but what she wasn’t expecting was for him to tell her to mind her own business.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, even though Eric didn’t buy Sheila’s claims, he decides to ask Quinn and Ridge about it. He figured if nothing else, he can tell Sheila he asked them about it, and they denied it. To Eric’s surprise, Quinn and Ridge tell him that it’s true — they have a connection and have been trying to find a way to talk to him about it.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Eric will forgive Quinn and Ridge?

