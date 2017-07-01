The Royal Family Remembers Princess Diana On Her Birthday

She married in her youth, a beautiful bride with stars in her eyes. Princess Diana captured the attention of a nation, of the world. She was vibrant, as few are. In a time when royalty was far apart, bound by duty and obligation, she threw the doors to the kingdom wide open. She was the fairy tale and her life was watched with bated breath. Hearts ached when her marriage crumbled and the world observed, devastated, when she was killed in a car crash, 20 short years ago. Always photographed, it was the chase of the paparazzi that destroyed her life. Yet, we couldn’t stop peering in, longing for more; a behind the scenes look at the life of a common girl that became royal.

Today marks what would have been the celebration of her 56th year. She would have watched her children fall in love in ways that defied the odds of the royal family who have seen more marriages dissolve than succeed. Princess Diana was known for her depth of compassion, her love for children. It is expected that her own grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would have been the light of her life.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join with Prince Harry to remember the birth of their mother at a private service to re-dedicate the Princess of Wales’ grave. The Princess inspired a generation of women. Remnants of her strong personality and generous spirit can be seen in her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. The two are often linked in style and even the engagement photos of the two royals mirrored one another.

It is just a few months from the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Today her birth is celebrated, her short life honored. She was a woman who rose above a painful marriage, the disillusionment of a child’s dreams. Woman around the world will remember the mark that she made as they watched her give wholeheartedly to those in need. Her strength and vibrancy have left an imprint that continues to be felt through the years.

“I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that.” ~Princess Diana

As those who were touched by her life can attest, she was true to her word. Her message continues to reverberate: give wholeheartedly and love deep.

[Featured Image by Herman Knippertz/AP Images]