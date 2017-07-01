‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Vengeful’ Jade Michaels To Cause More Chaos Before Leaving Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Jade Michaels is not going to leave Salem quietly. The latest information reveals that the bad girl will consider committing one more hateful act before saying goodbye. What kind of trouble will she cause this time and who will get burned?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquistr, Gabrielle Haugh is walking away from the soap opera. Expect her character to leave town sometime during the summer. Even though an exact date was not given, the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website reveals she will be still around on July 14. On that day, expect Jade to consider causing more problems one last time before leaving Salem.

Even though Jade is vengeful, She Knows reported that Tripp (Lucas Adams) will feel guilty. As fans know, it is because of Jade that Tripp started his quest for revenge. After a patient died at the hospital, Tripp changed the records to make it seem like it was Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) fault. Then, he nearly killed Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) when he changed her steroid dosage in the charts. Luckily, he came back to the hospital just in time before a nurse administered the drug.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Tripp will feel horrible about what he has done to Kayla. Unfortunately, things for the good doctor are only going to get worse. With him having second thoughts, will he try to fix things before it is too late? Kayla’s career and reputation are on the line.

Right now, Tripp believes that Kayla killed Ava, but that isn’t true. Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) actually murdered Tripp’s biological mother and Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) took the blame for it. Of course, who is behind Tripp’s plan for revenge? It is Salem’s bad girl, Jade Michaels.

While Jade is determined to destroy Kayla on Days Of Our Lives, she also wants to get back together with Joey. Once he finds out what Jade has done, she can say goodbye to that fantasy. Perhaps this is the reason she is leaving town? Or will Steve and Kayla set her up financially as long as she leaves Salem for good? They are so desperate to get rid of her, they might do anything.

What do you think of Gabrielle Haugh leaving Days Of Our Lives? What will Jade Michaels’ final act of revenge be and who will she hurt in the process?

