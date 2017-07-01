Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Change Wedding Date, Want Guests To Pay For Their Clothes

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have changed their wedding date. The couple has also updated their wedding registry to include a lot more gift cards, and they’re making it clear that they don’t plan on carrying on the Duggar family tradition of purchasing their clothing at thrift stores.

According to Brides, Joseph Duggar, 22, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, have created a wedding registry on Amazon, and it includes a possible wedding date. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the wedding date listed on their registry used to be September 8, 2017, but it has now been changed to October 7, 2017. Perhaps the young couple had to push the date back for some reason, or maybe they are using decoy dates to keep potential wedding crashers in the dark about when they will actually tie the knot.

When Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell logged into their Amazon account to change the date on their registry, it looks like they also decided to add a few new items to their wedding gift wish list. Joseph and Kendra’s registry already included over $1,500 worth of gift cards for various restaurants, which are not unusual items to see on a Duggar’s wedding registry; Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna also ensured that they would do very little cooking during the early days of their marriages by asking for a lot of restaurant gift cards. However, Joseph and Kendra have decided that they also want their wedding guests to provide them with nice new clothes to wear when they enjoy their future date nights at Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse, and Outback Steakhouse.

The Duggar family mantra is “buy used, save the difference,” so Joseph and his siblings are used to wearing secondhand clothing. However, he and Kendra Caldwell aren’t going to share a closet full of dresses and jeans purchased at thrift stores after they get married. They’re asking their wedding guests for $500 worth of gift cards for clothing retailers including Express, Eddie Bauer, The Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, and Old Navy. Kendra is also hoping that wedding guests or generous Duggar fans will help her accessorize her outfits by purchasing the two $20 gift cards for Claire’s that she has added to the registry. She’s also asking for $100 worth of gift cards for Ulta, a retailer that sells makeup and skincare products.

One of the most unusual items Joseph and Kendra added to their registry was a $50 bug zapper. It also includes a $95 kayak, a $16 pineapple cilantro scented candle, and five $10 packs of athletic socks.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got engaged on May 26 during Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding reception. Austin and Joy-Anna’s TLC wedding special aired just two weeks later, so Counting On viewers have already seen Joseph’s proposal to Kendra. According to TV Guide, the July 10 episode of the Duggar family’s TLC series will take fans back to the beginning of the couple’s relationship; Counting On viewers will get to watch a nervous Joseph asking Kendra’s father for permission to enter into a courtship with her.

