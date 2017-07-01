Trump Gets ‘Word’ On Why Greta Van Susteren Fired?

Donald Trump had Greta Van Susteren on his mind for an early morning tweet on Saturday. Some folks think that tweeting about the integrity of journalists shouldn’t be a priority for the president after what unfolded this week between Trump and two hosts from MSNBC. Others see the reasons as very important, especially those who’ve been the topic of false reporting.

Holiday weekend or not, Donald Trump is not taking a break from the business at hand. One very big piece of business these days is how the media reports the news as being factual when sometimes it is not. It is for that reason that Donald Trump drives the bus on his own news via the Twitter highway.

The danger in fake news reporting goes without saying, it can ruin lives, take down businesses, taint reputations and in some cases, maybe even contribute to failing foreign relations. Donald Trump had connections to people in many avenues of life long before he threw his hat into the presidential candidate ring. When he says the “word is” in his Saturday morning tweet, people perk up and listen as his many sources have not disappointed the masses as of yet.

Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning and tweeted “word is that Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at NBC and Comcast because she refused to go along with Trump hate!” Trump appeared to be presenting more evidence to his claims about the tainted news media today with this tweet.

According to Philly.com, on Saturday morning you could find Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. tweeting at the start of the holiday weekend. They report that he sent that tweet about Greta Van Susteren getting fired without evidence. He claims Greta refused to take part of the culture at MSNBC by providing negative coverage of Trump and his administration.

Philly.com reports that Trump accused NBC and its parent company Comcast without evidence, but they didn’t provide any further information on how they know Trump didn’t have that evidence. Trump’s tweets on Saturday morning started off slow, but they built up as the morning went on.

After Trump’s first tweet of the day, which was to wish Canada a happy Canada day, he addressed the Greta Van Susteren’s firing. From there he asked in a tweet why states were having a hard time turning over information to the “distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL, asking what it is “they are trying to hide?”

He threw in a tweet about CNN, saying, “I am extremely pleased to see that @ CNN has finally been exposed as # FakeNews and garbage journalism. It’s about time!” Then in his last tweet of the morning and of the day so far, Trump got a word in about the MSNBC hosts who blindsided him with nasty comments.

In a tweet that gave a little and then took a little away, Donald Trump addressed the MSNBC hosts that were still spewing their disparaging thoughts about the president of the nation. They were relentless again on Friday with suggesting it was Trump with the problem.

Trump tweets, “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

