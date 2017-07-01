Tyga Desperate To Meet Kylie After Split: Ex-Couple Has Unresolved Issues To Discuss, Claims Source

Tyga is desperate to finally meet up with Kylie Jenner and discuss from unresolved issues with her, it’s been claimed.

The rapper, who allegedly found himself being dumped by the reality star back in March, has kept a rather low profile since splitting with the woman he once claimed was the love of his life.

According to Hollywood Life, the breakup was one of the hardest things that the father-of-one had to go through, especially since he didn’t see the relationship being at a point where it was heading for a sudden breakup. It was a decision that Kylie made all by herself.

Sources say that the split was so sudden that Tyga still feels the need to have a conversation with his ex-girlfriend about the events that led up to Jenner’s decision to part ways with her former flame.

Tyga feels he is owed an explanation to her reasons for ending their relationship, along with her decision to suddenly jump into a new romance with rapper Travis Scott.

An insider close to Tyga claims that the rapper is shocked that Travis and Kylie are still together — he was convinced that the romance was a publicity stunt to make him jealous but Tyga now realizes that it’s the real deal.

He’s slowly but surely coming to the realization that he has lost Kylie, but it goes without saying, as mentioned by Hollywood Life, that Tyga still cares for the 19-year-old.

There’s no way that Tyga can move on with his life without having at least tried to talk to Jenner about the events that led to Kylie’s supposed decision to pull the plug.

@isseymiyake__ ???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

“Things ended quickly between them and then before he knew it she was locked in with Travis. That left Tyga with a lot of unresolved issues,” the insider notes.

It’s unclear whether or not Kylie would even entertain the idea of giving Tyga the chance to talk things through with her, especially when considering that the TV personality is happily in love with Scott.

Paris Flyy @louisvuitton @iamnaomicampbell ???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

It doesn’t seem as if Jenner would even consider the idea of getting back with her ex-boyfriend. Her decision to move on with Travis was rather sudden but Kylie has allegedly told family and friends that she hasn’t been this happy in a very long time, hinting that a reconciliation with Tyga is out of the question.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]