Allison Cope: Missing Starbucks Employee Spotted At North Carolina Gas Station

Allison Cope, the girl who went missing during her break from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) Starbucks, was reportedly spotted at a North Carolina gas station less than two hours later.

According to the New York Daily News, Cope was seen at a Shell gas station in Raleigh, approximately 25 miles northeast of the airport, at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The witness said Cope, who was still wearing her Starbucks polo, seemed calm, and didn’t appear to be in any danger. Fadel Alabdi, an employee at the Shell gas station, said he reviewed the surveillance footage, and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary when Cope entered the store.

“She just walked into the bathroom for a couple of minutes, that’s it, she walked back outside,” he said. “She didn’t purchase anything.”

“You couldn’t really see that she was stressed or anything or rushing. She was like normal person, walking in and walking out,” Alabdi added during an interview with CBS North Carolina.

Prior to being spotted at the gas station, Allison Cope was last seen on Monday at around 3:00 p.m. as she clocked out to take her break at the Terminal 2 Starbucks. When she left the restaurant, she was carrying only her keys and debit card, leaving her purse and cell phone behind. Her co-workers assumed she was just running out to her car for a bit, but when she didn’t return, they started to get worried. She was reported missing at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday night. The investigators believe Allison left the airport in her silver Ford Fusion, which had a North Carolina license plate, and a sticker on the back window that read “Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue.”

Starbucks employee Allison Cope disappeared leaving behind her phone and bag … have you seen her? https://t.co/8auS0FTPM8 — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) June 28, 2017

Cope’s friends and family members have joined the local police and FBI in their search. Sarah Kosinski, who is Allison’s roommate and the founder of Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, said she knows Allison better than anyone, and to just disappear without contacting anyone isn’t like her.

“I know her better than the back of my hand. I know she did not leave her work in the middle of a shift without taking her phone…. We hope she is safe and we hope she returns. … Allison Cope would never just disappear and leave all her family and friends. we know this. My gut knows this,” Sarah wrote in a Facebook post.

RDU Police requests information on the whereabouts of Allison Cope, last seen Monday, June 26. Have info? Please contact (919) 840-7510. pic.twitter.com/gUkGr2CpNK — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 28, 2017

The investigators describe Allison as a white woman in her mid-20s with blond hair, blue eyes. They added that she is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black Starbucks polo. Anyone with any information regarding Allison Cope’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department at 919-840-7510.

[Featured Image by Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department/FBI]