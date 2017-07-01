Chris Brown: His Alleged Thoughts About Rihanna’s Saudi Boyfriend After Reconciliation Reports

Chris Brown isn’t stressing over Rihanna’s new relationship with businessman, Hassan Jameel, with a source mentioning how the R&B singer believes the twosome will soon break up.

According to Hollywood Life, Chris Brown can’t see Rihanna staying in a committed romance with the billionaire, especially considering the supposed fact that she’s been texting him for the past couple of months, which made her get-together with the Saudi entrepreneur that much more confusing.

Sources say that Chris Brown was blindsided by his ex-girlfriend’s move to start a relationship with Hassan since she had reportedly been communicating with the “Privacy” singer weeks before photos her cuddling up to her new man emerged on the internet.

As previously mentioned, however, the 28-year-old isn’t making much of Rih-Rih’s new boyfriend.

Hollywood Life claims that Rihanna is just having some fun, and while Chris Brown is puzzled as to why she would entertain the idea of talking to him again when she had plans to date somebody else, he’s sure that the romance between his former flame and the billionaire will be over in no time.

“Chris Brown is in his feelings over Rihanna’s new man,” a source gushes.

“He was actually texting her for months and even thought about trying to win her back.”

It’s been said for months that Rihanna and Chris Brown had been in touch with one another again.

While it was never mentioned whether or not there was a chance they could get back together, the supposed fact that they were on speaking terms again definitely gave fans the impression that things were moving in the right direction for the two.

Ima fuck da summer up???? A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

An insider continues to add that Chris Brown doesn’t want to acknowledge the 29-year-old’s relationship with her new man on social media.

He knows that people will expect him to lose his cool and blast Rihanna on Instagram, but he’s not stressing it one bit, supposedly knowing that the “Diamonds” singer will dump Jameel before the summer ends.

Chris Brown’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt because other outlets have claimed that the pop star considers Hassan to be the one whom she’ll settle down and start a family with.

No word on how long the duo has been dating, but to already be thinking about their future together would imply that this relationship isn’t as new as fans had thought.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]