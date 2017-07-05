Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are going to get married on October this year. The news has shocked fans all over the world, especially after the two consistently denied dating rumors that had been coming out ever since they appeared on the hit South Korean drama.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s agencies, Blossom Entertainment and United Artist Agency, issued a joint statement on July 5 KST announcing their wedding:

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways.

The agencies explained that they had to be cautious about revealing anything prior to the marriage, that’s why they only made the announcement recently, Soompi reported. The couple’s representatives also asked fans to support the couple.

It remains unclear when Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo first got together as a couple. Last month, however, there were speculations that they spent a week together in Bali, Indonesia. Although their representatives confirmed that they were indeed in Bali, they explained that they went there separately and for different purposes.

Blossom Entertainment said that the 31-year-old actor went to Bali with his friends and without knowing of Song Hye-kyo’s plans, Allkpop reported. Song Hye-kyo’s representative, on the other hand, clarified that the actress was in Bali to attend a meeting for a different project and confirmed that she did not meet up with Song Joong-ki.

What piqued fans’ interests was the fact that there was a seven-day overlap in their schedules. Song Hye-kyo reportedly stayed in Bali from June 4 to 15, while Song Joong-ki was there from June 7 to 13.

Moreover, South Korean TV program Section TV was able to locate the luxurious villa where Song Hye-kyo stayed during her Bali trip. According to Allkpop, a Section TV reporter was able to interview a staff member, who said that the actress was visited by a man wearing a face mask who also stayed at the villa.

It’s been over a year since Descendants of the Sun first aired on television and it’s been over a year since Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were embroiled in dating rumors. Now fans are saying, “We told you so.”

In past interviews, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo spoke fondly of each other and admired each other as a colleague and friend.

Speaking to The Korea Times in 2016, Song Hye-kyo said Song Joong-ki played his role in Descendants of the Sun so well that it made her heart flutter. Even after filming, while she was watching the show on TV, Song Hye-kyo still fell for his charms. The 35-year-old actress said:

‘Should I confess my love or apologise?’ That was the line he said (after the kiss) that made my heart flutter.

She added that Song Joong-ki was a gentleman through and through. Although there were intense and stressful scenes being filmed, the actor remained sincere and well-mannered.

On the other hand, Song Joong-ki admitted that Song Hye-kyo inspired him the most during filming, especially since they did a lot of scenes together throughout the show. The actor said in an interview (via The Korea Herald):

She was always considerate of everyone around her and her behavior is a living proof of why she is such a great star.

After winning the Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards in January this year for their performance in Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo thanked one another in their respective speeches. Song Joong-ki gave credit to his co-star, whom he described as “the most beautiful and lovely partner.” Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo said she was able to receive her award because of Song Joong-ki, who is the “best partner” she could hope for.

