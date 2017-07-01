Melania Trump Spotted In $1,750 Adam Lippes Pink Lace Dress At Trump Tower

Melania Trump turned many heads last weekend at the wedding of Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin. The first lady fit right in with the wedding’s theme by wearing a custom J. Mendel pink chiffon gown. This week, Melania was spotted in another pink ensemble inside of Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump held a private fundraising event at Trump Tower on Wednesday night, which barred the press. Because of this, there are no official photos of Melania in the pink lace number in the Getty Images database. However, you can view the dress in question below, via Instagram.

On Thursday, Instagram user, @billy_v posted a photo of himself, Melania Trump and two other women captioned, “Hey @flotus meet my moms,” and tagged Trump Internation Hotel as his location.

For those wondering, White House Wardrobe reports that the pink dress is by Adam Lippes, a designer Melania has worn several times in the past. The particular cut that Melania Trump was spotted in is not available for purchase, which means that it was probably altered specifically for the first lady just as her J. Mendel gown was. However, a similar long-sleeved version of the dress (seen below) can be purchased for $1750 from Adam Lippes’ website.

There is also a second version of the pink lace dress available for purchase. Unlike the version that Melania is wearing, it is sleeveless, shorter in length, and stops a few inches above the knee. This version retails for $1,150 on Adam Lippe’s website.

Here’s another look at #FLOTUS next to a similar @AdamLippes lace dress Thx @japanese_ginger????: @billy_v_ #adamlippes A post shared by White House Wardrobe (@whitehousewardrobe) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

You can see that particular dress in teal below.

Add some color to your week with the latest arrivals from @adamlippes???????? A post shared by Gretta Luxe (@grettaluxe) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The version that Melania was spotted in was sleeveless and concealed her neckline completely. The bottom half of Melania’s dress can’t be seen in the photo, so it’s unclear if the version she donned resembles more closely to the first or second dress. All three dresses have the same lace overlay and hot pink color, however.

What do you think of Melania’s hot pink lace dress? Do you think that it tops the pink chiffon dress that Melania wore last weekend? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]