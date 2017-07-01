Carrie Fisher’s Hilarious Reason For Not Knowing If ‘Star Wars’s’ Finn And Poe Are Gay Goes Viral

It has been over six months since Carrie Fisher tragically passed away at the age of 60, and the world still feels as though it will never quite recover from her death. But, while Carrie Fisher herself might no longer be with us, we can still appreciate and treasure her endless array of hilarious quips and quotes. That’s what transpired early on Saturday morning when a Reddit thread featuring one of Carrie Fisher’s funniest ever remarks quickly went viral.

The post in question depicted Carrie Fisher responding to being asked whether John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron are gay, which has been heavily speculated by fans ever since the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Carrie Fisher’s response was obviously impeccable, and it will quickly become the best thing that you will read all day.

“It seems like people are really embracing the new characters. In fact, the big question people ask me about Star Wars now is, ‘Are Finn and Poe gay lovers?’ And really, how the f**k would I know? My second husband left me for a man, so my gaydar isn’t exactly what you’d call Death Star level quality.”

The second husband in question is Bryan Lourd, who is actually the father to Carrie Fisher’s only daughter Billie Lourd. Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd were together between 1991 and 1994, and the talent agent and managing director/partner/co-chairman over at Creative Artists Agency married Bruce Bozzi in October, 2016.

While their marriage means that there are no question marks over Bryan Lourd’s sexuality there is still a huge debate over whether or not the characters of Poe Dameron and Finn that debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens are actually gay.

This speculation arose shortly after Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in cinemas in December 2015, as audiences immediately picked up on dynamic between the two new characters. The internet quickly became awash with fan fiction and images of the two characters together. While both of the actors involved have insisted that they have no idea where Poe and Finn’s relationship will go over future installments to the saga, they’ve insisted that they would be more than happy for the duo to strike up a romantic relationship.

Audiences will be watching both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9 fervently for clues about their relationship. But even if they do turn out to be gay, there clearly won’t be a better response to this revelation than Carrie Fisher’s above.

