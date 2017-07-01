Brad Pitt Conspiracy Theorist? No, The Star Did Not Identify Hollywood As Child Sex Ring

There is fake news constantly being pumped out by various gossip sites regarding stars who are a hot topic in the headlines for various factual reasons. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been the subject of media headlines for the 12 years as they were an A-list couple, and they now continue to be in the spotlight while they navigate their newly-single lives and also maintain a presence in the lives of their six children.

A recent report that suggested Brad Pitt has taken up a new role as a conspiracy theorist has quickly been debunked. Pitt was said to have stated that Hollywood is the focal point of a child sex ring being run by politicians, bankers, and secret societies, such as the Illuminati.

A dubious publication called Neon Nettle ignited this rumor. Vice relays the false details shared by the outlet.

“You’ve heard of the Illuminati right? The secret societies, the politicians, the bankers and the media—they’re the ones running these pedophile rings, and they’re the ones that run the world, and it all goes back to Hollywood.”

As Vice reminds, Neon Nettle does not have a great track record for accuracy when it comes to facts in their stories seeing as a story was run on the site that stated all Americans will be receiving a microchip implant in 2017.

There is no shortage of stories swirling about Brad and Angelina, but the former couple is getting through this trying time and keeping things amicable for the sake of their six children. The announcement about Brangelina’s split came as a shock to many, even to Brad, reportedly. Angelina announced she was filing back in September. Since this point, many details about Brad’s addiction to “boozing,” as he termed it in his GQ interview, were revealed.

The divorce has since been settled and Angelina Jolie has gained full custody of the kids, but Brad spends as much time with his brood as possible. Most recently, the former power couple reunited in London so Pitt could see the kids. As International Business Times notes, the 53-year-old actor enjoyed a European vacation and made a stop in London to reunite with Angelina and the kids.

Sources close to the Allied star share that Pitt is more “hopeful about his future.” The source also claimed that Brad used the trip as a means to do some soul-searching and to take time away from the media frenzy back home.

