Amber Portwood Tweets That She’s Hating Being On ‘Marriage Bootcamp’

Despite the fact that Amber Portwood denied claims that she and on-again, off-again fiancé, Matt Baier, were heading to participate in Marriage Bootcamp, the Teen Mom OG star has alluded to the fact that she’s there and that she’s totally hating it.

On an Instagram Live session, Amber Portwood told fans that she was taking a vacation with her mother, Tonya, to Los Angeles for several weeks and that they were not appearing on the show. However, reports have stated that not only is she appearing on the show with Matt Baier, but also her mother so that the three of them can mend their relationship.

Last night, Amber’s true feelings on the “the house” came out in a Twitter rampage.

“I need to get out of this house!!! Drunk bimbo with too many opinions!! This isn’t going to end well when I’m done!!! Fake,” she wrote.

Fans came to her rescue, telling Amber she is incredibly positive and a light to her viewers. Amber Portwood seemed to draw strength from the positive comments but apparently was told either by a housemate or Dr. Ish and Dr. V that speaking to her Twitter followers so often is a form of narcissism.

“Apparently helping my followers is a form of narcissism as well lol,” she tweeted in frustration.

I need to get out of this house!!! Drunk bimbo with too many opinions!! This isn't going to end well when I'm done!!! Fake — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) July 1, 2017

Goodnight everyone!! Love always???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

She entered the house on the heels of a serious disruption in her relationship with Matt Baier. The pair, who have been together for three years, have faced rumors throughout their relationship that Matt has been unfaithful to Amber and has children he has not told her about.

Amber Portwood received a slew of text messages from a woman who claimed to be having a relationship with Baier during their relationship and he volunteered to take a lie detector test to clear the air.

As depicted on Teen Mom OG‘s latest episode, he didn’t quite pass the test, and instead it showed he had made sexual advances toward a person whose name had been redacted, though it was likely the same person who had shown Amber Portwood the text messages.

According to reports, Amber Portwood already is aware that her relationship with Matt Baier isn’t going anywhere, but she didn’t want to pass up the opportunity for another fat paycheck to appear on the show.

However, with Amber tweeting that she’s reached her limit with the people in the house, she might have to question whether or not it was worth it.

Sending all my love everyone ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

[Featured Image by Amber Portwood/Instagram]