Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Renew Wedding Vows Months After His Fourth Child Is Born

“I do” number two

Alec Baldwin said “I do” again to his wife of five years, Hilaria.

The couple’s three children, 10-month-old Leo, two-year-old Rafael, and three-year-old Carmen were all in attendance to support their parents along with Alec’s daughter, Ireland, 21, from a previous relationship.

Hilaria Baldwin looked incredible in her glittering champagne Amsale Aberra gown at her vow renewal ceremony in the Hamptons.

The dress was designed by the same designer who made her wedding gown in 2012.

Hilaria held the couple’s 10-month-old son Leo throughout the ceremony and the well-behaved baby hardly made a sound.

The Baldwins explained that they wanted to renew their vows because marriage is constant work.

“Will you please remarry me again and again?”

It was Baldwin’s idea for another wedding

Hilaria revealed that it was actually Alec’s idea to renew their vows.

“It’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it’s also a wonderful thing to go, ‘Hey, I’m still in this, I’m still doing this’, and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.”

Before the two could say “I do” and seal it with a kiss, their toddler Carmen burst out in some elegant twirls and dance moves, much to the amusement of the crowd.

After the vow renewal ceremony, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria, and the close group of family and friends did plenty more dancing on the dance floor with a live band.

Extra reported that the mother-of-three, 33, got ready for the big day with her 3-year-old daughter Carmen at Manhattan’s Amsale Salon.

The actor, who appeared frequently as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live this year, accidentally announced he and his wife’s plans for their anniversary to E! News on Friday.

“We’re getting remarried on Friday.”

Alec said that he can obviously “see what he has” and feels “very lucky.”

If nothing else, the actor joked that “it’s an excuse to have cake and wine.”

