Trump Renews Personal Attacks Against ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts: Scarborough ‘Crazy,’ Brzezinski ‘Dumb As A Rock’

President Donald Trump has once again hurled personal attacks at the co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe with a tweet on Saturday morning. In his latest Twitter attack, Trump said the Morning Joe co-hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, were not bad people, just “crazy” and “dumb as a rock” personalities whose show was “dominated by their NBC bosses.”

Trump lashed out at Scarborough and Brzezinski on Twitter on Saturday morning with a tweet from his New Jersey golf club, according to NY Daily News.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. @Too bad!”

Trump’s latest tweet came after he was widely condemned for tweeting earlier in the week that Scarborough was a “psycho” and that Brzezinksi has a “low I.Q.” He added that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she came to his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort for a New Year’s Eve party, according to the Inquisitr.

Scarborough and Brzezinski had responded to Trump’s tweet during a Friday appearance on Morning Joe, and in a Washington Post op-ed titled “Trump is not well.” In the op-ed, they questioned Trump’s mental and emotional fitness. They also accused him of trying to blackmail them with a National Enquirer story. They claimed that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and other unnamed White House officials, had contacted them and threatened that National Enquirer would run an embarrassing story about them if they did not apologize to Trump for bashing him regularly on their Morning Joe show.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Kushner reportedly sent a text message to Scarborough sometime in April, warning him about an upcoming National Enquirer article that would uncover his relationship with Brzezinksi which was kept from the public at the time, according the New York Magazine. Trump might easily have known about the relationship between Scarborough and Brzezinski because he and the pair had a warm relationship during the 2016 election campaign period and they had been his guests on a number of occasions.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Scarborough and Brzezinski believe that Trump deliberately planted the story at the time to embarrass them.

The two said they ignored the warnings from Kushner and White officials and that National Enquirer eventually published the story.

Trump responded to the blackmail allegations on Friday with a denial, saying that Scarborough had called him and asked him to stop the National Enquirer story, but he said “no.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Scarborough then accused Trump of lying. He claimed that he hadn’t spoken to Trump in months, so Trump’s claim that he called and begged him to stop the National Enquirer story was false.

Trump resumes his attacks on cable news hosts, calling Joe Scarborough "crazy" and Mika Brzezinski "dumb as a rock" https://t.co/ai0ELunU9k pic.twitter.com/G2kBc37kuN — CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2017

'DUMB AS A ROCK': President Trump continues assault on Mika Brzezinski as well as 'crazy' co-host Joe Scarborough https://t.co/opZGI2rddc pic.twitter.com/IXoZ2QFVjr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 1, 2017

“Yet another lie… records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months. Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/aAoUj5HYZS — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Trump also attacked NBC in a tweet on Saturday, alleging that Greta Van Susteren lost her show on MSNBC after only six months with the network because she “refused to go along with the Trump hate!'”

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]