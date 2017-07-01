The One Reason Colin Trevorrow Is ‘A Little Sad’ He Was Hired To Direct ‘Star Wars 9’

When Colin Trevorrow finally signed on the dotted line to direct Star Wars 9 it was probably one of the happiest days of the filmmaker’s life. But following the release of both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Colin Trevorrow has slowly been struck by the realization that he will never be able to watch a Star Wars film in the same way again. And that has left him feeling a little sad.

“Unfortunately, Rian’s film is the first one I won’t be able to watch as an audience member. I got that privilege with The Force Awakens. I just got to go see it with a Star Wars fan. I got to sit next to my kid and just giggle as we read the crawl because we were so excited. Rogue One was the same way. I didn’t see it in advance. That time is over now. Star Wars is no longer that experience for me. If there’s anything kind of sad about it, it’s that I don’t get to have that. But I wouldn’t trade it, don’t get me wrong.”

Rian Johnson made this admission during his varied discussion with Empire Magazine in conjunction with the release of his latest film The Book Of Henry.

Colin Trevorrow also admitted with the above quote that the impact of working on a Star Wars film is already in full force, because he won’t even be able to appreciate Rian Johnson’s upcoming addition to the saga.

By the time that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally released into cinemas in December, though, Colin Trevorrow will have his mind awash with a number of other issues and concerns as he will be finalizing the details for production on Star Wars 9, which is set to begin in January 2018.

But while Colin Trevorrow’s success with Safety Not Guaranteed, which was a critical darling when it was released back in 2012, and the mega hit Jurassic World in 2015 should have been more than enough to convince Star Wars fans of his directorial prowess, the critical shellacking that The Book Of Henry received upon its release in June immediately led to some wild suggestions from people on the internet that he should be dropped as Star Wars 9’s director.

The fact that Chris Miller and Phil Lord were recently dropped as the joint directors on the still untitled Han Solo film, and replaced with Ron Howard, even though there is only a couple of weeks of production left only exacerbated the belief that this could happen. But those concerned should really relax Because the fact that Jurassic World went on to gross $1.672 billion at the box office, and is still currently the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, suggests that Colin Trevorrow still knows how to approach a blockbuster.

We’ll get to see if that’s the case when Star Wars 9 is finally released on May 24, 2019.

