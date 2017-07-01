Wrestling Rumors: Bullet Club Wants CM Punk To Become Their Newest Member?

CM Punk is still technically a mixed martial arts fighter and a retired professional wrestler. It has been three years since Punk walked out of the WWE and pursued a career in the UFC. However, Punk lost his MMA debut in the first round and his future in the sport is up in the air. The latest wrestling rumors suggest that NJPW’s Bullet Club might be interested in making CM Punk the stable’s newest member.

The 38-year-old MMA fighter left the WWE in January 2014 because of many reasons including health and backstage politics. CM Punk retired from wrestling and he embarked on his new career in MMA, making his debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall. Punk lost via rear naked choke in the first round, but he managed to earn a whopping $500,000.

Nevertheless, fans still want to see CM Punk return to wrestling and not necessarily to the WWE. There are other promotions like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling that can pay him accordingly and use him correctly. NJPW is arguably the second biggest promotion in the world today and they have been doing great in the past couple of years.

One of the biggest draws of NJPW is the Bullet Club led by Kenny Omega with ten other wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks recently reached out to CM Punk on Twitter, per Sportskeeda. It looks like an invite for CM Punk to join the Bullet Club.

For those who do not know, the Bullet Club is the biggest stable in wrestling at the moment. The group was founded by current WWE superstar Finn Balor and they managed to become one of the most popular stables in Japan. That popularity propelled them into a worldwide attraction with former members like A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows getting hired by the WWE.

On the other hand, CM Punk barely talks about wrestling in his interviews and he seems focused on improving his MMA skills and his job in Marvel. Punk has toned down regarding shots at the WWE particularly because of a lawsuit involving him and the company’s doctor.

Nevertheless, the wrestling business is crazy and people should never say never. CM Punk told Sports Illustrated in an interview last year that he is open to returning to professional wrestling, not with the WWE but with NJPW.

A long time ago I stopped saying ‘never,’ but that’s a loaded question. I don’t know the answer. No matter what I say, it’s going to take on a life of its own.”

CM Punk is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation. Punk is a former ROH World Champion, a two-time ROH Tag Team Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, a one-time World Tag Team Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Money in the Bank winner, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time WWE Champion.

It should also be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. The Young Bucks are friends with CM Punk and Nick Jackson might just be trolling fans. Punk also recently acknowledged the sixth-year anniversary of his pipe-bomb promo on Instagram, which means he might be more open to talking about wrestling right now.

