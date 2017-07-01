Whitney Alford Pictures: Kendrick Lamar’s Fiance Reportedly Pregnant With Their First Child

Whitney Alford is getting some viral attention after a report claims that the fiance of rapper Kendrick Lamar is pregnant with their first child.

The high school sweethearts have been engaged since 2015, when Kendrick popped the question, and now it appears they are ready to expand the family. A report from The Shade Room claims that Alford is pregnant, though it did not report how far along she was in the pregnancy.

As Hollywood Life noted, Kendrick Lamar has always spoke lovingly of his longtime partner, telling The Breakfast Club in a 2015 interview how the two have been through a lot together.

“I’m loyal to the soil. At the end of the day you want to always have real people around you period,” Kendrick revealed on The Breakfast Club. “Everybody that’s been around me has been down since day one and I can’t change that. I always show respect when respect is being given and people that’s been by your side, you supposed to honor that.”

Kendrick Lamar, who is known for his emotionally revealing lyrics, also opens up when talking about Whitney Alford in interviews.

“That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she’s somebody I can tell my fears to,” he told Billboard (via Hollywood Life).

Kendrick Lamar has even used Whitney Alford as inspiration for his work. Lamar’s song “LOVE” from his most recent album appears to be about his longtime partner, with a reference to an engagement ring in the line, “I bought the big one to prove it/Look at what you made.”

The news of a potential pregnancy sent many fans to the internet to look for pictures of Whitney Alford, who is often spotted with Kendrick Lamar at events and shows. The photos available do not show any sign of a pregnancy, with no baby bump visible.

Kendrick Lamar is known for being loyal to those close to him, even though that got him into a bit of hot water recently. Lamar bought his 16-year-old sister a Toyota Camry after she graduated from high school, and his grateful sister posted a picture of the gift on Instagram.

But many critics thought Kendrick should have been able to buy a more expensive gift for his sister, the Metro reported.

Kendrick had a response for those critics.

“They had me dying,” he said in an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show. “Man, I was crying laughing. I don’t know what they expected a 16-year-old with no license to get — a Lamborghini?”

Kendrick Lamar responds to (ridiculous) criticism over buying his sister a Toyota for graduation https://t.co/lztf7KD1XJ pic.twitter.com/Rhec3T3CyN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 30, 2017

Kendrick Lamar has not confirmed whether fiance Whitney Alford is indeed pregnant with their first child, and reports did not indicate when she might be due. But given how open the rapper has been about his family life, it could come soon.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]