The X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast is shaping up quite well and with most of the original stars reprising their mutant roles. One of the actors confirmed to return is American Horror Story alumnus Evan Peters, who is returning as Quicksilver.

Peters made his debut as Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past and returned for a second outing in X-Men: Apocalypse. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in an exclusive report that Peters will be back as the mutant speedster in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

As Quicksilver, Peters was a standout in both Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. His big slow-motion scenes wherein he used his super-speed to move objects and save lives were one of the most talked-about moments in both films. He immediately became a fan favorite due to his quick-witted jokes and spunky personality.

It remains unclear how Quicksilver will be utilized in the X-Men:Dark Phoenix storyline, but more details about his role are expected to come out as the film enters production.

Aside from Peters, other X-Men franchise mainstays are also joining the X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult and Michael Fassbender. The young mutants in Apocalypse, namely Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee, are also returning.

The first confirmed newcomer to the X-Men franchise is The Next Step actor Lamar Johnson. For now, Johnson’s role is being kept under wraps.

Dazzler will also be a new addition to the mutant ensemble, although an actress has not been signed for the role yet.

There were also rumors that Rogue, who was previously portrayed by Anna Paquin in the original X-Men trilogy, has been recast.

Longtime X-Men writer and producer Simon Kinberg is directing X-Men: Dark Phoenix. This is his first time working on the franchise as a director, Deadline reported.

The film will be based on the The Dark Phoenix Saga, which is arguably one of the most popular storylines in the X-Men comics.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix plot heavily focuses on Jean Grey and how her powers grow as she gets possessed by a cosmic energy named Phoenix Force. This entity makes Jean’s powers stronger beyond comparison, but it also corrupts her. Eventually, the Phoenix Force takes over Jean and she then takes on a new identity as Dark Phoenix.

Jean Grey’s transition into Dark Phoenix puts the X-Men in a situation far worse than they’ve ever been. This time, the threat they’re up against is more complicated because they are forced to fight someone of their own and someone whom they know possesses powers possibly more massive than all of theirs combined.

The X-Men are also expected to come face to face with Lilandra, the leader of the alien empire called the Shi’ar. Jessica Chastain was reportedly in talks to play the role, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

In the comics, Dark Phoenix blew up several inhabited planets with her powers. The Shi’ar wasn’t pleased by this and sought to execute her. The Shi’ar, led by Lilandra, fought the X-Men in order to capture and execute Dark Phoenix.

While the 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand, which is also based on the The Dark Phoenix arc, steered clear from the outer space bit of the story, it seems the new Dark Phoenix movie will follow the comic book version more closely. In an interview with Screen Rant, producer Hutch Parker said that going cosmic is “certainly a possibility for the upcoming film.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is rumored to be the last movie in the X-Men series as it connects the newer movies to the original X-Men trilogy in terms of the movie series’ timeline.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix release date has been set for Nov. 2, 2018.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]