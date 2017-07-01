Melania Trump Statement: Mika Brzezinski Doesn’t Know Me – Mika Says Donald Asked 10 Times For Skin Doc’s Name

First Lady Melania Trump has been making several statements in the wake of the brouhaha that ensued after President Donald Trump claimed that Mika Brzezinski was bleeding badly from a facelift around New Year’s Eve, as reported by the Inquisitr. According to Dailymail.com, Melania’s statement claimed that Mika doesn’t know Melania. This is after Mika told MSNBC that Mika knows Melania, and that Mika’s gut tells her that Melania won’t stay with President Trump and “put up” with Mr. Trump for much longer.

Melania Trump’s statement on Mika Brzezinski: “It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me.”

Melania’s statement was in response to Mika calling First Lady Melania’s job as wife to President Trump the “worst job in the country” and stated that Melania only sticks with the statements being released from the White House because of Barron. Brzezinski said she liked Melania Trump – and as seen in the below tweets, pundits are claiming that Melania’s statements aren’t written by Melania, but that they reflect what President Trump wants Melania to say.

Melania’s statement went on to say she doesn’t know Mika, and Melania’s statement hit harder, saying Mika was attempting to “further her own agenda.” However, Mika continued with explosive statements about the night in question, with Brzezinski claiming that the night played out a lot differently than President Trump’s tweet told the world.

Hearing WH staff are livid at the Melania statement on Trump's Mika tweet (written by her staff, which basically does what Trump wants)… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 1, 2017

According to Elite Daily, Mika claims that not only did Mika and Joe Scarborough come to Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s request, but that Trump asked 10 times for the name of Mika’s doctor after Mr. Trump learned that Mika had a little chin tuck to get rid of her turkey neck. Mika says it was not a facelift that she underwent, and said that the chin tuck was no secret.

Melania Trump does this explain why your kid doesn't look like you? https://t.co/QoY1ePLtGo @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS — Noneya (@itsafreakingame) July 1, 2017

Melania’s short statement did not mention these claims. Melania’s statement also did not touch on the fact that Mika was the first to grab a Melania interview after Mr. Trump announced he was running for office.

Whatever respect I had for Melania and Ivanka, I lost it for their silence and defense during Donald's tweets on women's appearance. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 30, 2017

Melania’s statement on the facelift melee is causing backlash online from those who feel President Trump’s tweet was a low blow against Mika, or women in general. Others are calling Melania’s statement prophetic, because Melania told Mika in 2016 that Trump hits back hard, no matter who you are.

Melania Trump’s statement to Mika about Mr. Trump: “He will not hold it back if you’re a woman. you’re human, a woman or a man, it’s no different.”

Meanwhile, despite Mr. Trump’s viral Twitter statement, Mika says that she was not bleeding badly. Mika’s statement about her own chin tweak included the 50-year-old TV host calling her tweak awesome. Twitter reports that “Melania statement” is a popular search term.

'She doesn't know me': Melania slaps down Mika https://t.co/TIvUAC1vBN pic.twitter.com/eMZvuUuoCA — Cowgirl In The Sand (@DJTRevolution) July 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]