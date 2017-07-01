WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Winning Universal Championship From Brock Lesnar At ‘SummerSlam’

Roman Reigns is currently busy with Braun Strowman heading into Great Balls of Fire on July 9. Reigns will face Strowman in an Ambulance Match with the winner possibly becoming the No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The latest WWE rumors suggest that Reigns is now expected to not only become the No. 1 contender but also the WWE Universal Champion.

As hinted by WWE.com, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire will not only be a personal battle but it is going to have implications regarding the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns demanded a title match at SummerSlam and it seems like the WWE is going in that direction.

There were rumors last month that the WWE is planning to have Brock Lesnar defend the Universal Title the whole year against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor before losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. However, the WWE wants SummerSlam to be as big as possible so the plans have reportedly changed.

According to Cageside Seats, there are new plans for SummerSlam with one common thought going around backstage. That thought is Roman Reigns becoming the WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. The WWE has accelerated the feud because they want more exposure for their top title and they cannot do it if Lesnar is absent for the majority of his championship run.

Roman Reigns is built as the next face of the WWE after John Cena finally decides to become a full-time Hollywood actor. Reigns has the look and charisma to carry the company despite the constant boos he gets when he enters an arena. “The Big Dog” is the most polarizing WWE superstar at the moment and he is quite popular with children and women.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the reports that the plans for SummerSlam and WrestleMania 34 have changed. Meltzer noted that the change happened a couple of weeks ago and it’s the reason why Roman Reigns challenged the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe.

The scheduled main event for SummerSlam, and possibly WrestleMania, changed a few weeks ago. The only question is what they did change it. It was confirmed to us that a few weeks ago, probably just before the Roman Reigns interview where he said he wanted a shot at the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe winner, that plans for SummerSlam on 8/20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn changed from Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman as the main event to Lesnar vs. Reigns.”

The declining ratings for Monday Night Raw might have forced the WWE to change their plans. Brock Lesnar not present on television every week is hurting the Universal Title. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is still the biggest star on the red brand and it could be a good idea to give him the championship.

Nevertheless, these are still just rumors at the moment and plans could still change. Vince McMahon is notoriously known for changing his mind on a regular basis. Plans might change after Great Balls of Fire as the WWE heads towards SummerSlam, the biggest event of the summer.

[Featured Image by WWE]