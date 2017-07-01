Phaedra Parks Speaks At Essence Festival After Being Fired From ‘RHOA’ For Porsha Williams Debacle

Phaedra Parks made a comeback to public life at the Essence Festival in New Orleans a few days ago after her controversial exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former reality TV star will not return for Season 10 of RHOA after it was revealed that she was behind the false rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd attempted to ‘date rape’ Porsha Williams.

Porsha has since revealed that they are no longer on speaking terms after the finale of Season 9. The 43-year-old mother of two told her fans that she will be at the Essence event, which is designed to inspire and uplift the community. Essence magazine’s Empowerment Experience event involves Ms. Parks having a discussion with Essence editor Patrick Henry Bass, according to The Daily Mail.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay are among the featured speakers at the star-studded event.

It was confirmed that Phaedra Parks was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta for making up the lie about Kandi Burruss and Todd drugging Porsha Williams a few months ago after speculation. Porsha, who was best friends with Phaedra, broke down in tears in the finale when it was revealed that she was used as a pawn in Phaedra’s feud with Kandi.

Phaedra has since accused producers at RHOA of setting her up. According to TMZ, the attorney claims that she was fed the lie by producers and revealed this during the finale. Furthermore, she claims it was edited out to make it look like she acted alone.

#Happiness is only real when shared #smile #thankfulthursday #enjoylife A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

According to All The Tea, Phaedra will film a final scene which will air on Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. She will have a sit down with former best friend Porsha. The blog also states that Porsha was the only RHOA cast member willing to film with Phaedra.

Phaedra is expected to apologize to Porsha and have a more formal departure from the show. Although she apologized Kandi during Season 9 finale, Phaedra only attempted to repair her friendship with Porsha.

Apollo Nida and Phaedra are still battling out their divorce as it was revealed that her husband wants the prenuptial agreement voided due to her earnings from RHOA.

What do you think about Phaedra Parks leaving RHOA? Will you miss her?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]