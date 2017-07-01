Kailyn Lowry’s Ex, Javi Marroquin, Tweets About ‘Missing Kissing Those Pretty Lips,’ Does He Mean Kail?

Kailyn Lowry has a lot on her plate as she prepares to give birth to her third child in a matter of weeks, and it seems her ex, Javi Marroquin, might be sniffing around again.

The Teen Mom 2 pair divorced in late 2016, and Kailyn Lowry shocked fans by announcing she was pregnant with her third child by a mystery baby daddy. It was later revealed that the father of her child was Chris Lopez, a friend she met while studying at Delaware State University.

Javi Marroquin has told Kailyn Lowry that he is not interested in being in her third child’s life, despite the special relationship he shares with her first child whom she had with ex, Jo Rivera.

Although Javi has already stated this, he seems to be possibly interested in getting Kail back. Recently, he posted a photo of himself with a watch Kailyn Lowry gave him, which she rudely called him out on.

He said he was “reminiscing about the good times” the pair shared together by showing it off to his Instagram followers.

Javi then tweeted to his followers on Wednesday a line from Diddy’s “I Need a Girl,” which seemed to be all about Kailyn Lowry.

They scream out my failures, but whisper my accomplishments A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Although Javi Marroquin says he wasn’t referring to Kailyn Lowry, it’s not difficult to see why fans would jump to that conclusion with what he chose to tweet.

“All the days that I reminisce.. about the way I used to kiss them pretty lips,” he wrote.

While Javi may have been referring to someone else entirely, it is easy to see why fans would have mistaken that tweet for missing his ex.

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth later this month but is reportedly not in contact with the father of the child, Chris Lopez. He has opted not to be in his child’s life, which Kailyn anticipated in a sense, which is why she chose not to reveal his identity to fans for so long.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere this month on the heels of Teen Mom OG‘s reunion special. Kail will announce her pregnancy to fans and Javi during the season, which will surely bring drama to the table during this summer’s episodes.

???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]