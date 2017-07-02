‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin In Danger, Chloe Panics, Graham Targets Dina & Cane Confronts Juliet

The Young and the Restless spoilers next week tease that dramatic events are going to happen in Genoa City. Cane will have a difficult time next week as he struggles with another problem. Juliet’s pregnancy will rock Cane’s marriage and he stands to lose everything he holds dear. Meanwhile, Kevin and Chloe’s escape will not go as planned and something disastrous is bound to happen.

Developing Romance

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is going to snap at Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) in Monday’s episode of the Young and the Restless. Hilary is not happy about how Jordan has been treating her lately. From the looks of it, Jordan has had time to think, and the two are going to grow closer together. Jordan will make amends and the two will be back in each other’s arms in no time.

While Hilary and Jordan kiss and make up, the Young and the Restless spoilers tease that someone will express displeasure in the entire affair. Devon (Bryton James) won’t be able to hide his negative reaction to the couple’s decision to get back together, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will notice his reaction too. However, she won’t put too much meaning on Devon’s reaction. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry hinted that Hilary will eventually end up with Devon while Jordan will pursue Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily is highly vulnerable at the moment, and Jordan might change his mind about his relationship with Lily.

Botched Plans

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are going to face a major obstacle in their escape plan. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Dr. Harris (Ron Melendez) will turn out to be a big threat in the couple’s relationship. The doctor is brewing an evil scheme and when Kevin leaves the house in Louisiana to get Bella (Gia Poeme), his life will be in serious danger.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Kevin will be stunned when he hits the highway. Dr. Harris tampered with his car, and he will find it hard to control the car. Meanwhile, Dr. Harris will inform Chloe that Kevin is never coming back for her. Chloe will be alarmed when she hears the information, and she will have many questions for the doctor.

It’s unlikely that Dr. Harris will reveal all the details about what he did. Either way, he is going to inform Chloe that she reminds him of her daughter. He plans to keep her with him and treat her like his daughter who died.

Money Matters

Dina (Marla Adams) just made a big decision – to leave the bulk of her estate to Graham (Max Shippee). Spoilers suggest that this could lead to another story line in the Young and the Restless. Setting up Graham as executioner will put Dina in bigger danger since her wealth is on the line. There have been hints that Graham has bad intentions about Dina, and he might start showing his true colors over the next few weeks.

Cane’s Endless Woes

Today on #YR, Cane asks Lily for forgiveness and Victor quizzes Tessa about Nikki. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bXyi0VCLdL pic.twitter.com/mzRZlUkp0u — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 30, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be haunted by his actions, and Juliet (Laur Allen) will continue to be a big problem for him. Cane will put all the blame on Juliet. His life became such a mess after Juliet got involved, and next week, he is going to confront the woman. Juliet claimed she is pregnant with Cane’s baby and this is going to have an even bigger impact on Cane’s family. Given the current train of events, Cane is going to demand a paternity test. With all the lies Juliet told, he has no reason to trust the woman.

Other Young and the Restless Spoilers

Nick will find a major issue with the relationship between Scott (Daniel Hall) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon thinks Nick will eventually accept them as a couple. Meanwhile, Nick will also spend time with Chelsea, and the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the two are going to share some romantic moments.

TODAY: Dina gives Ashley and Jack troubling news about her will. #YR pic.twitter.com/NeeNfXwZ7K — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 30, 2017

