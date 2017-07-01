CNN Rips President Trump — Calls Him ‘Lunatic Man-Baby’ And ‘Mean Girl’ [Video]

You might think that the Trump administration would have ridden out the week on a shiny white horse after daggering CNN with alleged video evidence that they promoted a false narrative on the Russian story, according to Politico. Not so — the short-lived victory was quickly overshadowed by none other than President Trump himself when he tweeted remarks about MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. If Trump expected a win-win situation by taking out two cable networks he has deemed as “fake news” with damning tweets, he was mistaken.

The outcry surrounding Trump’s tweets calling Mika low-IQ and crazy and her fiancee and co-host Joe Scarborough psycho also reached CNN. Instead of the network cowering in retreat due to Trump’s touting of the CNN undercover video that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders encouraged people to watch by saying the “media can’t be trusted” (see the press briefing video below), CNN fired back with one of their political commentators ripping Trump with a barrage of insults. Things became heated when President Trump referred to Mika Brzezinski as having a face lift and bleeding badly (you may see Trump’s tweets below). The tweet that discussed Mika’s physical appearance has enraged people across the nation regardless of gender and political affiliation.

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro took to the air and unleashed a full verbal attack on President Trump. She referred to Trump as a “disgusting dude,” “disgusting,” “shameful,” “mean girl,” “crazy lunatic man baby,” “nasty,” “immature,” “unstable,” “thin-skinned” and “embarrassing.” You may watch the CNN video below. Here is a quote from Navarro’s appearance on Wolf with Wolf Blitzer.

“When I first saw the tweet this morning I was frankly disgusted. I thought to myself, ‘This dude has got such a fixation with women and blood. What is wrong with him?’ And then you remember this dude, this disgusting dude, is the president of the United States. And you realize just how much he is diminishing the presidency of the United States. “You realize what he is doing is not just acting for Donald Trump, he’s acting for all of us,” the frequent Trump critic continued. “He’s acting [as] our president. And he is embarrassing. He is shameful. He is disgusting.”

What do you think about the controversy? Do you think it’s right for the president of the United States to make personal attacks on journalists he disagrees with? Did you find the tweets offensive or appropriate? What do you think about CNN’s political commentary by host Ana Navarro? Did she cross a line or is she within her rights to fire back at the President?

Do you think President Trump has gone too far on Twitter or do you enjoy watching him tweet? Do you agree or disagree with President Trump? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Joe and Mika hit back. Hard.https://t.co/PVgfAEU40z — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 30, 2017

